The “now or never” of Real Madrid by Kylian Mbappé

Now or never. That could be, broadly speaking, the summary of information published in recent hours by the newspaper ABC. It ensures that, in case of not arriving this summer at the Santiago Bernabeu, the rooster Kylian Mbappe say goodbye to all your options of dressing the elastic of the Real Madrid.

Follow after this ad

The white club considers that it has already made more than enough efforts to recruit him and that, therefore, it must be the player who steps forward and unequivocally shows his desire to land in the Spanish capital. And for now, the striker is silent.

Key moment

Although it can be deduced from his gestures and statements that he is willing to take the leap, the truth is that the possibility of extending the contract that binds him to the Paris Saint Germain is still very present. In fact, in recent days, the French club has launched a new offensive with which it intends to guarantee its continuity for at least a couple more years.

If Mbappé ends up accepting this proposal, those of Chamartin they will end their interest in the player. Although Mbappé could become free later, the white board would not return to the fray. “If he did (accepts the offer), the train would end for the striker, because the club has been with this objective for three years, it has burned for him, it has cost him a confrontation with PSG…”, explains the newspaper.