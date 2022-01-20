The Nintendo Switch receives a new update

Almost two months have passed since the Nintendo switch received a firmware update, but at this time it is already possible to download a new patch that will update the system to the version 13.2.1. What exactly can you expect from this new version? Here we tell you.

Nintendo has already released the official notes for this new update, and sadly it does nothing more than “improvements to general system stability”.

Nintendo Switchのシステムバージョン13.2.1の配信を開始しました。更新内容についてはこちらをご覧くださ — 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) January 20, 2022

At the moment that is all we know, however, previously the data miners They have been in charge of digging the database of Nintendo to reveal possible data that may have been omitted for any possible reason. We’ll see if this also happens with the arrival of this new patch, or if it was really just a simple improvement for the stability of the console.

Publisher’s note: Sadly, the Nintendo Switch hasn’t gotten as much news when it comes to its firmware updates. Users are still waiting for the arrival of additional themes, as well as the possibility of creating folders for a better organization of games. We don’t know if the Big N intends to implement this in the future, but we don’t lose anything by dreaming about it.

Via: Nintendo