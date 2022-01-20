The new features of WhatsApp in 2022

WhatsApp, application from Messenger service cross-platform, take steps forward for this year 2022 with new features that you will want to use as soon as they are available.

Because this instant messaging application for smartphones, owned by Goal, is already revealing the new possibilities it offers.

But not all of them can be seen, or at least they are not within reach of the eye but they are within reach of the hand, so to find certain shortcuts in our smartphone we will have to know first how to reach them.

In the technology you always try to be at the forefront, and that is why WaBetaInfo collects all those new tools that you can use in WhatsApp.

The idea is to be able to continue engaging everyone with this mobile instant messaging service and social networks property of Facebook, which is the world leader in chatting.

Changes in WhatsApp

These changes are expected to come into force over the next few months, so there is little caution in using these new records.

For example, there will be photo notifications. At the moment, you can only see both the name that we have set and the preview of the message, but there will also be a photo of the contact and its text.

There will be a new search option in user profiles, which will allow us to find who we want to talk to more effectively.

Then, a readjustment in the application will allow us to silence all the multimedia content that enters our tray. We will be able to watch video in silence even though the mobile is not.

The triple blue check will come to stay: the first serves to know that it has been sent, the second, that it has arrived. The third will notify those who take a screenshot of a message in the groups.

voice notes

On the other hand, and for those experts in sending voice notes as if they were podcast, due to its extension, and above all, those who have no choice but to listen to them, there is a solution.

The idea is that WhatsApp transcribe every word of those audios to save us the time of having to listen to all those voice notes.

We will be able to open our account WhatsApp on several simultaneous devices, which will allow us even greater freedom when it comes to being able to talk to several mobiles.

This situation will be especially convenient for those who have both a personal and a company mobile, regardless of whether one is outside or inside the network.

On the other hand, and as is the case in Facebook or InstagramAbove all, there will be reactions for all those who want to comment on statuses or other posts.

WhatsApp It will pull shops and bars so that little by little you will find your favorite places on the map of this messaging application. No doubt a lot of changes for the coming year.