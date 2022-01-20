the most recognized films of the late French actor – Publimetro Chile

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday at the age of 37 after suffering an accident while skiing in the Alps.

According to records, the performer collided with another skier Tuesday afternoon on a slope marked intermediate after turning left, presumably to join his friends on an adjoining slope, said Anne Gaches, Savoie prosecutor in Albertville. , in a statement issued Wednesday.

Preliminary findings from an investigation indicate that “both skiers fell to the ground after the collision,” the prosecutor said. Ulliel was “immobile and unconscious when rescuers arrived,” while the other skier was uninjured, Gaches said.

Ulliel was airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. The actor was pronounced dead on Wednesday, shortly after 4 pm local time, according to Gaches.

Admirers and public figures were quick to express their shock and regret. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted that “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly.”

Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cinéma et le cinéma a grandi avec lui. Ils s’aimaient éperdument.

C’est le cœur serré que nous reverrons désormais ses plus belles interprétations et croiserons ce certain regard.

Nous pardons a French acteur. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 19, 2022

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin said she was deeply saddened by Ulliel’s death, describing the actor as “a child prodigy of cinema who perfectly embodied the French style throughout the world.”

Sa sensibilité et l’intensité de son jeu faisaient de Gaspard Ulliel un acteur d’exception. Le cinéma perd aujourd’hui un immense talent.

J’adresse mes condoléances à ses proches et mes penses affectueuses à tous ceux qui le pleurent aujourd’hui. pic.twitter.com/ro4VYhwY2B – Roselyne Bachelot (@R_Bachelot) January 19, 2022

Ulliel’s Featured Films

The actor started on television very young, when he was still studying at school, and went on to win two Cesar awards, the most important film honor in France: the most promising actor for “Un long dimanche de fiaçailles” (“Eternal love”) ) in 2004, and the best actor for “Juste la fin du monde” (“It’s only the end of the world”) in 2016.

Ulliel was also one of the most recognizable faces in French cinema, appearing in films by award-winning directors such as Bertrand Bonello, Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Xavier Dolan.

It is worth mentioning that the next Marvel Moon Knight series will be released soon, of which the actor is one of the protagonists along with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Saint Laurent

Film based on the life of the famous fashion designer and businessman Yves Saint Lauren. The Bertrand Bonello-directed film premiered at Cannes and earned Ulliel several nominations and awards for his performance. Also acting Jérémie Renier, Léa Seydoux and Louis Garrel

Just the end of the world

Film directed by Xavier Dolan in which Ulliel plays a writer who returns home after a long absence, telling his family that he is suffering from a terminal illness. For his role, Ulliel won the César (the Oscar for French cinema) for best actor. There are also names like Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux and Vincent Cassel.

A long dimanche of fiançailles

Film that tells the story of a young woman’s quest to find her boyfriend presumed dead on the battlefield during World War I. In addition to Ulliel, the cast includes Audrey Tautou (the remembered Amelie), Marion Cotillard and Jodie Foster.

Hannibal, the origin of evil

Tape that tells the origins of Hannibal Lecter, when he was just a child in the middle of World War II. Prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and Red Dragon.

Paris, I love you

Film that tells various stories which are located in Paris. In addition to Ulliel, prominent figures such as Juliette Binoche, Gérard Depardieu, Fanny Ardant, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi, Willem Dafoe, Natalie Portman, Nick Nolte, Sergio Castellito, Yolande Moreau, Ludivine Sagnier and Elijah Wood appear.