The most beautiful Xiaomi has a great discount in its 8GB + 128GB version

It arrived at the end of 2021, but the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE It was placed directly among the best Xiaomi mobiles. It does so with an exquisite design that is accompanied by the high level of its technical sheet. You can now enjoy the quality of this great smartphone with a discount of 100 euros, since its version of 8GB+128GB falls to the €298 in amazon.

Do not miss this opportunity, because it is one of the lowest prices that the 11 Lite 5G NE has had to date. In fact, it is enough to compare with the price of the 8GB+128GB model in other stores to see that Amazon is the best. For example in PcComponents just go down to €327, while on the Xiaomi website it remains at the recommended 399.99 euros.

Buy the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with more than 100 euros discount

The Xiaomi 11 Lite series is characterized by the thinness and lightness of its models. Specifically, the 11 Lite 5G NE has a thickness of 6.81 millimeters and a weight of only 157 grams, you will hardly notice that you have it in your hand. Its front is almost completely occupied by a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. As we saw in the review of the device, it is a high quality screen in all aspects.

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, more than ready to perform any task, including playing the games with the best graphics. Is compatible with 5G networks, which adds a point of value with respect to the future. It has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage expandable by microSD card and Android 11 with MIUI 12. Of course, it is one of the Xiaomi that will update to Android 12.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is also worth it for its photographic system, with a 64 MP main camera who takes very good pictures. If you want to innovate when taking images, you can use an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro. Also, mount a 16 MP front camera which also does a good job of capturing selfies.

Finally, the terminal equips a 4,250mAh battery that reaches the day of use without many complications. supports 33W fast charge, which translates into a time of 55 minutes to fully charge the mobile. In addition, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a side fingerprint reader, Dual SIM, NFC and dual high-quality stereo speakers.

