The last season of Ozark, Maricón Perdido on HBO Max and many movies: the best premieres to watch at home this weekend

After a week in which TVE has released a very appealing police thriller, Archivo 81 has become our new Netflix obsession (for the month of January) and the mythical Fringe has joined the list of classic television series that we can enjoy all at once it’s time to organize the weekend and take note of the best premieres you can see at home. A very complete offer in which we find

the ozark final season, Lost Fagot on HBO Max and many movies.

Like the British feature film Munich on the eve of a war, which after its brief stint in theaters arrives on Netflix on Friday. With a cast including names like Jeremy Irons and George McKay,

this historical production is set in the days before the outbreak of World War II, with the protagonist involved in a political plot in which his own life will be in danger. That same day, the Turkish film My Father’s Violin also hits the platform, which delves into the relationship between an orphan girl and her uncle, a successful violinist, through music.

Image of the Brazilian Netflix series, Summer Season /



Netflix



Regarding the series, Netflix premieres on Friday the fourth, and last, season of

the criminal plot in which the Byrde marriage has been involved. Of course, they have divided it into two parts, and fans of this thriller starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will have to wait to see the full outcome. Alongside her, the Brazilian series Temporada de Verano, set in a paradisiacal resort and with a young cast that will experience an unforgettable summer, and the American Nickelodeon comedy That Girl Lay Lay, ideal for the youngest of the house, will be added to the catalog.

Those who were left wanting, a few months ago, to enjoy the praised and award-winning Maricón Perdido now have their chance thanks to its incorporation into the HBO Max catalog.

Created by Bob Pop, With Carlos González and Gabriel Sánchez as the protagonist, this six-episode production combines drama and comedy to tell the story of Roberto Enríquez, Bob himself, in the 1980s, from his teenage years to the time he became a writer.

Scene from As We See It, the new premiere of Amazon Prime Video /



Amazon Prime Video



On Amazon Prime Video, Friday’s premiere will be the American dramedy As We See It, centered on

three young roommates with autism spectrum disorder. Together they will try to navigate a world that does not try to understand them, but for which they count on the help of their family and friends. A journey to independence and acceptance starring Ángela Fornero, Dave Futernick and Adam James Carrillo.

Another addition to the Amazon Prime Video catalog will be the movie Ice Road. Starring Liam Neeson and starring Laurence Fishburne in the cast, this action thriller tells the story of a

rescue team trying to save a group of miners who has been trapped in a remote diamond mine in a remote Canadian region.

Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint in a Servant image. /



appletv+



The new year is a symbol of new seasons and another of the most anticipated is the third season of Servant, which arrives this Friday on Apple TV +. The psychological horror series produced by M. Night Shyamalan returns to continue telling the gruesome story of Dorothy and Sean Turner,

a Philadelphia couple who hire young Leanne to be their son’s nanny, Jericho. In her return, the series starring Lauren Ambrose, Rupert Grint and Nell Tiger Free takes advantage of the surprising final twist with which she said goodbye to continue exploiting the constant state of alert in which the nanny lives while delving into the external threats that the family suffers. Turner mansion.

In Disney + the offer of the weekend focuses on feature films, with proposals for all tastes. From the Oscar-winning Birdman, starring Michael Keaton and directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, to the moving Here and Now, with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish leading the cast of a story of friendship and trust. Science fiction fans will be able to enjoy Lucy in the Sky, a production in which

an astronaut who returns to Earth after a mission in space begins to lose connection with reality. Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm and Dan Stevens are some of the names we find in the cast. The selection is closed by the Spanish Perdiendo el Norte, in which two young people with university education decide to emigrate to Germany. Directed by Nacho G. Velilla, this dramatic comedy stars Yon González and Julián López.

Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny in a scene from Lizzie. /



filming



In Filmin Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart star in Friday’s big premiere, Lizzie. A feature film that recreates

the famous real event that took place in 1892 in a town in Massachusetts when Andrew Jackson Borden and his second wife were brutally murdered in his own house. Borden’s daughter, Lizzie (Sevigny), and the housemaid, Bridgette Sullivan (Stewart), were in the house at the time of the crime but always stated that they heard nothing that caught their attention. More than a century later there are many theories about what happened in that house.

The same day also opens on the Spanish platform ¡Corten!, a

hilarious queer giallo parading, among others, La Prohibida and Samantha Hudson. Marc Ferrer directs and stars in this film in which a filmmaker without much success is shooting his new project when some terrible murders begin to take place in Barcelona. The most disturbing thing for him is that the victims are related to his work, but his tenacity will lead him not to give up on his desire to move forward with the film.