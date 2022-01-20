The homemade WhatsApp created by a man to be able to communicate with his grandmother

A Spanish man named Guido Garcia and who is a telecommunications engineer He decided what did he want make an electronic device to be able to communicate with his grandmother Ludi, 93 years old, whom he has hardly been able to see in the last two years due to restrictive measures.

The grandmother Ludi lives in Vizcaya but due to his advanced age does not want to have a cell phone, no wifi, so her family cannot communicate with her as they would like, however, that was an encouragement for guide, who lives in Valladolid and I create a prototype what some might call ahomemade whatsapp”.

But what exactly is it, it’s actually a device made up of a mini computer called “Rasberry Pi” which is the size of a credit card, in addition, iIncludes a printer that allows Grandma to receive photos and printed messages without doing anything more than connecting the device to the electrical current.

And although we have said before that it is a kind of homemade WhatsApp, it does not operate through the instant messaging application, but through Telegram, since the latter application allows you to program bots, something that WhatsApp only allows you with business accounts and requires of an approval process.

Hence Guido programmed the bot on Telegram so that when you send photos or texts to grandma a simple command is given and the bot prints what has been sent to her, that way her family can communicate with her without Ludi having to do anything other than collect and enjoy the impressions.

The curious thing is that the device it is mounted on a strawberry box that was on hand, but even so the mini processor has a capacity of half a gigabyte of RAM and although in theory it does not seem like much, it is very functional because it does not heat up, it does not make noise when it works and its consumption is very low.

Now, although the project is finished and it has been proven to work, Guido still has to take it to his grandmother to test it, so we all hope that Ludi finds the device satisfactory and enjoys the moments that his family shares with him, even without cell or wifi.

The cost of the device

As Guido García himself shared through his Twitter account, being able to buy all the components came out at 180 euros, a little more than four thousand 167 Mexican pesos, but according to the engineer, it can be done with a lower budget, especially because when he bought the components there were shortages of some objects and others were very expensive.

In addition, Guido points out that the device is very basic and that anyone with basic knowledge of electronics and programming could put together a similar device for their grandmother or grandfather, although Twitter has given him several ideas to improve his own and the result could be optimized. with some variations.

