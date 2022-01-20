THE HOME RUNS PUT CHARROS CLOSE TO THE TITLE

Culiacan, Sinaloa; January 19, 2022 (Charros Press).-Charros de Jalisco caresses the glory of Mexican baseball. A brilliant start by Orlando Lara and with Christian Villanueva on fire, the albiazules beat Culiacán 8 runs by 2 to go up 3 games to 2 in the Final Series of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League.

The left-hander from Veracruz pitched for six innings, in which he only allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, struck out 5 rivals, left his PCL at 0.00 and obtained his first victory in the final; After Orlando’s performance, Jared Wilson went up to the hill from the bullpen, who worked 2 chapters, in which he prescribed 2 chocolates and Roberto Osuna, who was in charge of tying the victory, by fanning Víctor Mendoza.

The loser was Anthony Vásquez, who was applauded as it was his last duel at the Tomateros Stadium after announcing his retirement, with the team with which he has written history.

Honor to whom honor deserves 👏🏻! A tremendous pitcher says goodbye to his people Great, Anthony Vasquez 🙌🏻#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6MG508yMK2 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 20, 2022

The cherries took advantage of a couple of oversights by Charros’ defense in the first roll and this translated into a couple of annotations for Culiacán, which were stamped by Ramiro Peña and Sebastián Elizalde.

The chule 💥! #LaMPxSKY Victor Mendoza thus sent the first 2️⃣ runs to the plate #SKYSportsMx#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ESvcOJBapo – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 20, 2022

However, Jalisco quickly responded and in the second high Dariel Álvarez and Félix Pérez opened the shootout with a couple of singles and it would be Dariel who would score after a double by Christian Villanueva, but the attack did not stop there, as Amadeo Zazueta took a line drive by the center back and Pérez scored, as well as Villanueva, who went to the pentagon after an error by Fabela in the fielding.

For the sixth reel, the Jalisco house brand appeared in Culichi territory: the home run. After an extra-base hit by Dariel Álvarez and with one out, Christian Villanueva from Guadalajara hit a walk-off home run to the left and the lead increased 5-2.

CLASS OF 🚀! #LaMPxSKY Christian Villanueva went to the street 💥 and brought 2️⃣ races to Jalisco 🔥 #SKYSportsMX#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/FSnrOOwLWD – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 20, 2022

But the pyrotechnics show did not end there, since the “Niño” Félix Pérez hit a rude home run through right field, took Japhet Amador and Álvarez ahead to dictate a conviction of 8 runs for 2, in favor of Jalisco. .

He left and will not return 👋🏻 #LaMPxSKY “The boy 👶🏼” Félix Pérez punished the ball like this and brought 3️⃣ more runs for Charros 🐴 #SKYSportsMX#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZIvMQlxAbu – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 20, 2022

BOX SCORE

The teams will travel this Thursday to Guadalajara to continue next Friday with the Final Series presented by Caliente.mx in game 6, and for which Javier Solano (1-1, 3.52) and Nick Struck (1 -0, 2.93), respectively.

The duel can be enjoyed on Sky and VeTV channels 591 and 1591, as well as on extrabase.tv streaming.