The hat of the ‘Tecatito’ Corona that almost gave Sevilla the victory

Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona was inches away from giving Sevilla the win on their visit to Valencia, in the match that marked his debut in the league tournament, after being presented as a winter reinforcement for the Andalusian team, with whom he already played his first minutes in the Copa del Rey.

The former Porto player showed what Sevilla can win with him on the left wing, where he appeared insistently during the last 17 minutes of the match, when he entered in exchange for Papu Gómez.

The great goal that ‘Tecatito’ Corona missed

The Mexican recovered balls and weaved plays, in which sinned in defining or assisting and that will be his subject in Julen Lopetegui’s team to claim undisputed ownership.

Corona missed the clearest play at 83 minutes, when he broke away from the band after a ball from the defensive zone, which left him in front of the orange goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen, who came out with everything to reduce the angle of the shot.

‘Tecatito’ tried to elude the goalkeeper with a little hat, but to his misfortune the ball ended a few centimeters from the post and there went the opportunity to score his first goal in La Liga.

The 1-1 draw leaves a bad taste for Sevilla, as they were ahead from seven minutes with Mouctar Diakhaby’s own goal and it remains four points behind the leader Real Madrid, when it could cut to two units in case of victory.