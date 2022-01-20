The film for which Will Smith chose a Mendoza wine – Come and see

Will Smith is an actor of the highest level and much loved by the Argentine public, which he showed when he visited Buenos Aires to shoot a movie in 2013.

The film in question isfocus” (2015), which he starred with Margot Robbie and is about a story of swindlers who fall in love, separate and meet again in the Argentine Federal Capital.

Among all the pearls left by that filming, one curious story it is that of a Mendoza wine that Smith chose for one of the scenes that surprised the owners of the winery.

This is República del Malbec, from Riccitelli Wines, whose owners told chain 3 they had no idea their wine was going to be there.

The most curious thing is expensive that can cost what they received by surprise: “According to some friends it can be very expensive to position a wine three or four seconds into a Will Smith movie. It would have to be between two and three million dollars“, said Verónica Riccitelli, one of those in charge of the establishment.

“I imagine that they liked the wine very much, they tried it in Sucre, a restaurant in Buenos Aires. They bought it and after two years it appeared in the movie. It was quite a surprise, people started calling us and told us ‘you saw, you saw'”, he recalled.

Veronica said that the day the film was released one of her friends went to the cinema to see it and called them telling them that the wine was there. He sent them a photo where the label was blurred and they finally realized what it was.

Another curiosity is that their relatives kept calling them for a long time because the film was later uploaded to HBO and later could be seen on flights. The “Hollywood” effect lasted about three years. “He is one of the stars we had,” he said.

How much

República del Malbec is the winery’s top of the range and its suggested price is $6,000 per bottle.

A Hollywood shoot in Buenos Aires

In Focus, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (“Crazy Stupid Love”), Smith played expert con man Nicky, who falls for rookie Jess (Robbie).

The start of filming was in New Orleans and then continued between the end of November and December 2013 in Buenos Aires -they also recorded the finale in Spain-. In the Argentine city there were scenes in the Círculo Militar de Retiro, where the Argentine actor Juan Minujín acted as a barman.

It was also recorded in other attractive points of the city such as Recoleta (where Robbie’s character shops) or San Telmo and its market -which fascinated Smith, as he later confessed-. La Boca, the Hotel Faena and the Ezeiza Airport were other places where the filming took place. In addition, the protagonist in the film is treated in a hospital, which turned out to be the Moyano de Barracas.

“I love Buenos Aires, its meat, its music. We filmed in a great neighborhood, La Boca,” Smith said on that occasion to Clarion.

On that visit, the interpreter went to see a match of the Palermo Polo Open and was on a stay in the Delta del Tigre, among other activities.