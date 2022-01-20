Chinese lunar rover Yutu-2 has been exploring the far side of the Moon for 3 years, making it the longest mission to the lunar surface in history. In a study published in Science Robotics, the Yutu-2 team reports on the rover’s progress and what it has revealed so far about the far side of the Moon.

Yutu-2 landed on the Moon in January 2019 as part of the Chang’e-4 mission, the first to land on the face hidden of the moon. The objectives of the mission are to study the composition of the basalt rocks on the far side and compare those volcanic rocks with the rocks on the near side of the Moon. Since landing, the rover has traveled some 1,000 meters, analyzing the geology of our closest celestial neighbor along the way.

The new paper documents the rover’s locomotor capabilities (as evidenced by its journey on the surface to date), as well as the scientific work of the rover’s first 2 years on the Moon. Actually, two points of interest intersect: one of the findings of the recent study is that the hidden face The Moon’s surface has soil that appears slightly stickier than the soil on the nearside. The researchers found this out because clods of lunar soil clung to Yutu-2’s wheels, suggesting that the far side’s surface is more consolidated and clayey than the near side.

Yutu-2 also found many craters that were relatively small. Of the 88 craters the team documented in the study, 57 were less than 10 meters wide, and only 2 were more than 60 meters wide. Some of these smaller craters, based on their location and size, are believed to be secondary craters of the Zhinyu Crater larger one near which the rover landed, rather than individual impacts.

There are more craters on the far side of the Moon than on the near side, but that’s not because it takes more hits. Rather, it is that face close have seen more volcanic activity, which has basically washed away the craters.

Recent research is just the latest update on this interesting rover. Just a few months after Yutu-2 was deployed, data of the rover revealed that material from the Moon’s mantle was sitting on the surface of the far side of the natural satellite. The rover’s most recent achievement was visiting what from afar looked like a “mysterious structure” but, of course, turned out to be just a rock.

Yutu-2’s future insights can now be compared to moon rocks brought to Earth for the Chang’e-5 mission, the successor to the one that brought this rover to the Moon.