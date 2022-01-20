The exclusive condition that America sets for its far right

The pass market America It was as moving as it was exciting. After signing four players and completely renewing his squad, he is still looking for reinforcements that will allow him to make the leap in quality and not have the problems he had in the last competitions in which he participated.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

The most important search for the institution, at the moment, is the one on the far right. The last few days were bad news for coach Santiago Solari in this section: Pablo Solari was declared non-transferable by Colo Colo and, after many twists and turns, an agreement could not be reached for Paul Arriola, who was the main target.

The refusals forced the board to look for new horizons: in the last few hours they set their eyes on Juan Otero, Santos Laguna attacker for whom there was already interest in other transfer markets.

In this line, and waiting for an agreement to be reached by the Colombian, Eagles Monumental He was able to find out that the exclusive requirement that Los Azulcremas put for their new reinforcement in that sector of the field is that they have knowledge of the MX League. Is Otero the right one to play for the team?