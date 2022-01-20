The eternal return of the UGG boots, an icon thanks to the occurrence of some surfers | fashion

The year 2004 is often considered the golden age of UGG boots, the moment in which they managed to bring (ahem) half of Hollywood to their feet and, behind them, the rest of the world. Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gisele Bündchen, Beyoncé, Pamela Anderson and even Leonardo DiCaprio wore boots in those days that, hated by some and adored by others, became enormously popular.

But, like other trends that emerged during the already distant beginning of the millennium, such as the chockersFrom chain belts to Juicy Couture tracksuits, UGG boots make their own comeback from time to time.

Last winter, for example, in full confinement in many Western countries, the Lyst website report, one of the bibles of global fashion trends, looked at the brutal increase in sales that the brand had experienced. This year, things have followed the same path: celebrities such as Mila Kunis or Selena Gómez, among many others, have remained faithful to these comfortable, warm and “ugly” boots almost by definition, as we will see right now.

The origin of ugg boots

No one has been able to convincingly prove the origin of ugg boots, written like this, in lower case, because in their country of origin, Australia, that name is a generic denomination. Uggs were traditionally made by hand from sheepskin, with the fleece inside, and began to be used by sheep shearers in that country in the 1920s, after the First World War.

These workers discovered that sheepskin boots resisted much better their long working days in contact with lanolin, the natural wax that secretes the skin of sheep, which breaks down the leather made from the skin of other animals such as cows or pigs.

But we will never know if the Australian farmers came up with the solution themselves or were inspired by some earlier model. Earlier examples there were many. To know the first vestige of comfortable sheepskin boots we have to go back very far in the history of humanity. Buddhist monks at the ancient Subashi Buddhist monastery wore them 2,500 years ago, as is known from mummies found among its ruins.

Around the same time, Plato described in one of his works how the inhabitants of the Kassandra peninsula in northern Greece protected their feet from the cold with crude boots made of sheepskin.

Already in the 19th century, European explorers observed how this type of footwear was also worn in the regions of Tibet and by the Inuit people, the inhabitants of the Arctic, although they used to grease them to make them waterproof.

Finally, during the hard days of the First World War, the feet of the British aviators who were fighting against the fearsome Red Baron, were literally frozen due to the poor pressurization of their aircraft. To ward off the cold, Major Lanoe Hawker designed tall sheepskin boots, reaching above the knee, made by Harrods. The model ended up becoming a basic equipment for the pilots of the Royal Air Force, who baptized them as fug boots.

The term fugue describes a closed, hot and charged environment, like the one that was wanted to be achieved precisely inside this type of boots, and the word “ugg” could come from it. Another theory of its origin could be that it derived simply from the word ugly (ugly in English) due to its crude design.

Did it occur to Australians to start wearing those boots after seeing Her Majesty’s pilots wearing them? It could be, but no one can prove it. What is clearer is that from the 1930s, these shoes began to be manufactured industrially. The first known trading company is Blue Mountains Ugg Boots from New South Wales.

The uggs begin to be cool

After being used for decades in rural Australia, professional surfers in the country came up with the idea of ​​starting to use them from the 1970s. The objective was to keep their feet warm after surfing in the cold waters of the Pacific in the winter months. From then on, the boots stopped being sold exclusively in agricultural material stores and began to occupy the windows of the surf shops that had just opened a few years before in some cities in the east of the country.

At the time, the surfing world was relatively small, which made it easy for the ugg fashion to quickly find its way into California trade magazines. In the mid-1970s, they began to be seen in surf shops in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Cruz. Not even that there was a real import channel, but it was the owners themselves who brought a few pairs every time they visited the country of kangaroos.

In 1978, an Australian surfer living in Santa Monica named Brian Smith, seeing the opportunity to make some money, began importing these types of boots along with his friend Doug Jensen. That will be the origin of UGG Australia, which during the 80s and 90s is growing in popularity, thanks to small marketing actions such as being the official footwear of the American Olympic Team during the 1994 Winter Olympics or the American football team San Diego Chargers.

But by the mid-’90s, UGG boots had never really made it out of the sportswear circuit. It was normal, due to the concept that this shoe had always had in Australia. There, the UGG continued to be a shoe for sheep shearers, they were always considered an article for uneducated people who were not interested in fashion, country bumpkins. This was confirmed by the Australian stylist Justin Craig in the interview he did for The Daily Telegraph in 2004: “the only people interested in fashion who dare to wear them in Australia are the models, as if implying: ‘I’m so beautiful, I look good wearing any shit’”.

It was from 1995, when Smith sold the company to the footwear multinational Deckers Outdoor Corporation for about 15 million dollars, when things began to change. The new owners of UGG began sending pairs to every celebrity imaginable, sending several pairs to film sets to see if any actor decided to wear them during breaks, and paying astronomical amounts to have their product appear on hit TV shows like sex and the city or movies like mom by force, where Kate Hudson wears them even on the poster. A very powerful advertising campaign that, as we well know, worked wonderfully.

The brand owes much of its early success to TV host and businesswoman Oprah Winfrey, who around the turn of the millennium raved about the shoe, talked about it on the air, and publicly gave away 350 pairs to all of her workers.

As the creator of the brand, Brian Smith, who experienced all this outside the company, told CNN last year, “Nike took off for jogging, Reebok for aerobics, Zoom for the pandemic and UGGs for Oprah.” The presenter has not stopped talking about them since then, in fact, last year she mentioned them again in the product recommendation she makes annually for Christmas: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021.

For the general public, the UGGs became from then on an essential accessory that captured that Californian spirit that series like The O.C., Laguna Beach and a few years before Feeling of living or Melrose Place, had made young people all over the world yearn for it. They made you feel Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Ritchie or Kate Moss harassed by the paparazzi on a Sunday afternoon on your way to get a coffee.

Between 2002 and 2003, sales grew by more than 300%. In cities like New York, such a madness was unleashed that people crowded at the entrance of stores, arguing and even reaching physical aggression according to the newspapers of the time, exhausting entire shipments in a matter of hours and accumulating waiting lists. of more than a month. Resale was also common, with many paying more than double the original price on eBay to get their pair.

But as the decade drew to a close, the hype cooled off a bit, the market was flooded with countless knock-offs, and UGGs spent longer and longer periods in the closets of people who had once loved them. As in the Cinderella tale, the spell was lifted and, although they were still comfortable and warm, they returned to being just ugly sheepskin boots.

Why are the UGGs back?

Ten years later, however, this oddity of footwear from our antipodes came back to life. Google searches picked up and people like Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid or Rihanna began to be seen with them. Also to old faithful like Sara Jessica Parker or Sienna Miller. If we must blame something for this return, let’s do it to the pandemic, which encouraged the use of comfortable shoes with which we could be at home and at the same time go out to do small errands such as buying some masks. The return of the UGG is due to the same reasons as that of the Crocs, the Birkenstock and the Dr. Scholl, further spurred on by the brutal fascination with the 2000s that has had such an influence on fashion in recent years.

The brand has not stood still, reinterpreting its product over and over again and collaborating with designers such as Eckhaus Latta, Feng Chen, Molly Goddard or Y-Project (which developed a collection that was curiously reminiscent of those fug boots of British aviators), which has earned it a place in the minds of the most iconoclastic fashion fans. Assuring the brand, far from the madness of the beginning of the century, a relevant place in the fashion of the coming years.