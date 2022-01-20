The director of “Aquaman 2” celebrates the return of Amber Heard

Production on “Aquaman 2” is about to begin and james wan has warmly welcomed Amber Heard. The actress is in quarantine waiting to start filming and has received a message from the director.

The interpreter shared on Instagram a photo of the letter from Wan and the producer Rob Cowan greeting her on her return to the franchise DC Comics. “Amber, welcome back to Atlantis. James and Bob,” reads the welcome card.

The actress embodied Mere in “Aquaman” in 2018, in the version of “The Justice League” of 2017 and in the recent Snyder Cut which premiered a few months ago HBO. She will reprise her role in “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom,” a job that could make her one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

This has been revealed by Daniel Richtman, noting that the interpreter pocketed five million dollars in advance for the first installment, as well as another 10 million dollars for box office performance. It is expected that these figures will increase in the sequel, and it is that everything indicates that Heard will receive a fixed salary and part of the film’s profits.

Heard has managed to get out of her controversial legal battle with Johnny Depp, whom he accused of mistreatment. Despite the fact that many fans asked that the actress be fired, claiming that it was she who had mistreated her ex-husband, Warner Bros. he ignored this request and continued to work with Heard.

The sequel, whose shooting begins in July, also includes in its cast Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry patrick wilson as Master of the Ocean, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Manta Negra and Pilou Asbæk in a still unknown role. The film will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.

