The critically panned movie dethroned Don’t Look Up as Netflix’s most-watched

Netflix continues to impose its reign as one of the streaming platforms with the highest number of subscribers worldwide. The red n company renews its catalog permanently, adding new titles and original productions.

Last week it became known that Don’t Look Up (Don’t look up), the satire directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Y meryl streep, became the second most watched Netflix movie in history.

Although it reached second place, the dramatic comedy could not dethrone Red Notice (Red Alert), the original platform action tank that became the most viewed of all time. The film starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds prevailed over all forecasts as the most watched since its premiere in November.

However, the reports of the last week of the platform have surprised with their results. During the last few days, the first place has gone to immodest (Brazen), the new suspense thriller that has strongly captured the attention of users.

Alyssa Milano stars in new Netflix suspense thriller

The film is based on the novel Brazen Virtue, written by nora roberts in 1988. After seizing the rights to the best seller, Netflix decided to refresh the story. The adaptation stars Alyssa Milano in the role of Grace Miller, a mystery writer who is going through a hard time in her life with the death of her sister. Despite not having a good relationship with her, Grace discovers that her sister led a double life, so she will put all her criminal knowledge to work to try to solve the case.

It is certainly a surprise, since Impúdica did not have a very good reception by critics. The place Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 15% acceptance rate, and the consensus of critics is that the film is “a disappointment in every way”, while others concluded that it is “not sexy or scary” as it promises to be. We will have to wait and see if the film continues to hold the top spot for a long time. have you seen immodest? Did you like the new Netflix? Let us know your opinion below.

