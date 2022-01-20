The Chilean national team Iván Morales points to Cruz Azul

Colo-Colo has a formal offer from Cruz Azul for Iván Morales, a Chilean player who is interested in the Mexican club to reinforce the attack

The Chilean national team Iván Morales is in the process of becoming a new Cruz Azul player, with which the La Maquina squad would practically be defined for this Clausura 2022.

Iván Morales stood out in the friendly that Chile held against Mexico in December 2021. EFE

Sources confirmed to ESPN Cruz Azul’s formal offer to Colo-Colo, Morales’ home club, for the services of the 22-year-old striker, who has played 5 games with his country’s senior team.

“The ball is in the hands of Colo-Colo, for Cruz Azul an offer has been made under the terms agreed with the club and the player and Colo-Colo simply lacks the yes,” said a source with knowledge of the negotiation. to ESPN.

Like the latest signings such as the Mexican midfielder Erik Lira and the Peruvian defender Luis Abram, the latter already with a closed agreement with Granada and waiting to travel to Mexico this weekend to be announced by Cruz Azul, Iván’s Morales was a negotiation that was kept in the highest secret and until this Thursday was revealed by TUDN, after which ESPN was able to confirm the information.

In case the signing of Iván Morales materializes, unlike Alejandro Mayorga and Luis Abram, who come on loan to Cruz Azul, it would be a definitive purchase, since he has less than six months left on his contract in Colo-Colo and could emigrate free in the summer.

In accordance with ESPN FC Stats, Iván Morales scored 11 goals and had 4 assists in 27 games, 26 of them as a starter during the 2021 Chilean tournament.