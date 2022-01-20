THE BICHO GOT ANGRY: Ralf Rangnick explained why he took Cristiano Ronaldo out of the match against Brentford

Premier League match. Minute 71. Manchester United was beating Brentford 0-2. Thinking of planting a more solid block to sustain the result, Ralf Rangnick decided to take out Cristiano Ronaldo for Harry Maguire.

Although The Red Devils they were with the score in favor, and although he had been coming out of discomfort in the hip, CR7 he left the field visibly upset. The bug He came out saying a few things, tossed his jacket aside, and instead of sitting in his place, he placed himself on the stairs. The anger was so much Rangnick thought it prudent to go talk to him.

WHY DID CRISTIANO COME OUT AGAINST BRENTFORD?

“It is normal. He is a forward and wants to score goals. He was coming off a minor injury, so for me it was important to keep in mind that our next match is in three days. On the other hand, we were leading 2-0, the same result as at Villa Park and I wanted to make sure I defended the advantage. And I think switching to line 5 was the right decision. We scored the third goal. We would have liked to keep the bow unbeaten, but at least let’s make sure nothing else happened.”, shared the German coach, in an interview with SkySports.

So, he took it out to dose it post-injury and to assume a defensive posture that would allow them to sustain the victory (something they could not do against Aston Villa). The reasons are on the table. Let’s see if they make sense to Cris.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registers 14 goals in 22 games played since he returned to Manchester United. The team’s top scorer.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in 11 of the 17 Premier League games he has played since returning to Manchester United.