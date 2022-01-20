The best Xiaomi watch throws its price 40 euros to fall to one of its minimums

The Mi Watch plummets to 90 euros for a limited time.

The technological catalog is vaster than ever, which is why it is difficult to choose between the best smartwatches on the market. However, with the drop in price of this Xiaomi MiWatch, the choice becomes easier. Its price plummets mark the €89.99 in its beige version. Remember that its starting price was 129.99 euros and that does not usually go down of the range of 100-110 euros very often.

Xiaomi’s smart watch thus marks a minimum that we have not seen since Christmas. So if you missed it at the time, now it’s a great opportunity to get the best smartwatch from the Asian firm with 40 euro discount.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Watch for 89.99 euros

After going through our analysis, we could see how beautiful this Xiaomi smartwatch is. Has a Round shape, just like the top models of Huawei and Samsung, not so with respect to Apple that follows its own. Is very light and comfortable due to its construction in polyamide reinforced with fiberglass. If you are very cold, be careful. It only weighs 32 grams, something that we will notice as soon as we place it on the wrist.

Xiaomi’s smartwatch is very well sealed and it is water resistant to a maximum of 5 ATM (50 meters deep). ride one AMOLED screen 1.39″ color and 454 x 454 px resolution and a brightness of 450 nits, very spectacular. What is most surprising is that, with so much brightness, its battery lasts up to 2 weeks of autonomy, having the watch connected to the app and several sports sessions a week. Of course, with the GPS activated, the battery goes up to 50 hours of maximum duration. Still, much better than many competing watches.

In terms of connectivity, this smartwatch has WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS chip integrated. Its battery is charged with its own magnetic connector in an hour and a half, more or less. In his body we find the sports button, which gives us access to sports mode with the 117 workouts available. Some of the most special, which have been meticulously designed, are kayaking, paragliding or even bowling.

And on the subject of sensors, we have measurement of blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, sleep quality, stress and respiration monitoring and energy meter. All this is recorded 24 hours a day (or manually depending on how we configure it) in the app Xiaomi Wear, available for Android and iOS. It is a clock pass that by only 89.99 euros it can be yours today.

