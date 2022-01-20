the best moments of your last visit

Will Smith is one of the most special international guests of the anthill. And it is not for less. In the more than 15 years of the program, the actor has visited Pablo Motos and the ants up to seven times. Tonight, and for the eighth time, Smith will return to the set of the anthill to present the film The Williams Method (king richard, in English). The film will hit Spanish cinemas on January 21.

Every time Will Smith has come to have fun at the Hormiguero, he has left unforgettable moments. The last time he attended the program was on January 8, 2020, accompanied by Martin Lawrence to present the film. bad boys for life. On that occasion, the American actor spoke about the role he rejected in the film ‘Matrix’ and left us the memorable interpretation of the song of the Genie of the lamp of Aladdin.





Tonight, Will Smith returns to the Spanish television grid after two years without setting foot on the set of the ants due to the health emergency situation due to covid. But first, we review the best moments of his last visits to The Anthill.

The dance of Martin Lawrence and Will Smith

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 'The Anthill'

As soon as you enter the set the anthillWill Smith and Martin Lawrence surprised all the spectators with an impressive choreography to the rhythm of the song The Rhythm of the Night. Will Smith walked around the set as if he were in his house. On that occasion, he came to present the film bad boys for lifealong with actor and comedian Martin Lawrence.

Will Smith singing flamenco

Will Smith is known for his rap versions, but when he comes to Spain he also likes to sing flamenco. The last time he did it accompanied by Pablo Motos in a fun improvisation that sparked laughter on the set. He also sang the song of the Genie of the lamp of Aladdin with beatboxing artist Adym Evans.





Will Smith’s confessions in ‘El Hormiguero’

'El Hormiguero': Will Smith always leaves the house without a wallet

All the guests who come to El Hormiguero end up confessing some hidden secret. Will Smith did too when he said that he always left the house without his wallet. On one occasion, the actor explained that he had to ask people for money to buy a bottle of water from his own brand. “I don’t want to scold you, but you have a lot of money,” Pablo Motos ended up humorously answering him.

The actor also recounted the most terrifying experience he had ever had in his life, and it is neither swimming with sharks nor jumping from a parachute from the highest point. The experience that the protagonist of The prince of Bel Air is to do a monologue on stage.

Will Smith turned down the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’

'El Hormiguero': Will Smith invited Pablo Motos and his entire team to hold a program in Los Angeles

Can you imagine Will Smith in the role of Neo? The last time Will Smith came to the show, Pablo Motos asked him why he turned down the role of Neo in the movie ‘Matrix’ and how he decided to make that decision. And it is that Smith commented that the script seemed to him a real madness, and for that reason he rejected it recognizing that the most suitable for the role was Keanu Reeves.