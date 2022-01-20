The Batman: Robert Pattinson Confesses Wearing the Batsuit Was Extremely Awkward

Robert Pattinson is about to make his debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman , the new movie from Warner and DC that promises to honor the famous character of Bob Kane and Bill Finger . But while playing the Dark Knight might look like the coolest thing in the world, the actor in turn doesn’t think so, at least not entirely. During a new interview with MovieMaker, Rob he confesses that wearing the Batsuit was almost torture, stating that wearing it is really a giant hassle.

When Pattinson was chosen as the new Batman not everyone was sure about the decision. Some thought the 34-year-old actor didn’t have what it took to take on such an important position in the entertainment industry. Luckily, the first official trailer was enough to convince the masses and now the world is waiting for the new incarnation. For its part, Robert He complains about the experience of wearing the hero’s costume, saying it was very annoying.

Your first thought is, my God, I am absolutely terrible. […] If you see [el traje] too much in the light, it looks completely ridiculous and you’re wearing a Halloween costume. But if you zoom out two millimeters, it’s like, oh, that’s completely totemic, and it looks exactly how it’s supposed to look. But learning to use that and learning to react to the way the light shapes it takes forever.

It seems that the days of Pattinson as the superhero bat were not entirely satisfactory. Christian Bale himself warned him about the suit in mid-2019, when in an interview with IndieWire he advised her to have a better suit design: “Just make sure you can pee without anyone’s help. You don’t feel like a superhero when you can’t pee without someone else’s help.” How can Batman do all his wonders in what appears to be such an uncomfortable outfit? Only the character knows the secrets behind the fabrication.

Superhero movies continue to lead as a very, very safe bet for the big Hollywood studios. Batman has had numerous movies throughout its history and most always end up being either box office or critical hits. Matt Reeves’ new film seems to have everything it takes to be a hit for the next few years and it better be, since the director has in mind the development of a completely new trilogy for his version of Batman. The film seems to have a clear path to make good numbers soon.

batman is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of 2022, a triumph for Warner Bros. and another memorable performance for Robert Pattinson, a star who has been able to consolidate his figure in the training industry. The film will feature many famous characters from the comics, mostly villains, who will be in charge of making life impossible for our protagonist. What kind of conflicts will Warner Bros.’s new Batman have to face and resolve? We hope that the film encompasses themes never before explored by the character’s big screen adventures and that it becomes a blockbuster capable of authorizing other installments. According to information from IMDB, it opens in theaters on February 4. We hope that the pre-sale of tickets will start soon.

