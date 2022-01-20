The bad drink of the Academy: how are the Oscars presented in 2022? | Culture | icon

We have three very strange Oscar awards galas. In 2019 the presenter was going to be the comedian Kevin Hart, but a series of tweets published in 2009 and with questionable homophobic humor ended those plans in a matter of 48 hours. And with this literal cancellation of Hart’s role as master of ceremonies, the Oscars inaugurated the longest streak in its history of ceremonies without a driver.

In 2020, the producers seemed happy with the idea of ​​reducing the duration of the gala from four to three hours and an evening without presenters was repeated. In 2021, the pandemic forced one of the rarest galas ever seen, directed by Steven Soderbergh, planned and recorded as a film with a camera on the shoulder and with the classic order of the awards ceremony altered like never before. Again, no presenter.

For the 2022 Oscars (scheduled for March 27) the figure of master of ceremonies should return. “The return of a presenter to the Oscars is a great idea and a great opportunity, because the galas without him are limp,” says Fernando de Luis-Orueta, co-executive producer of the Feroz awards. “The concatenation of award ceremonies is a bit sad, they require a certain dramaturgy around them so that the gala flows. As a spectator, you may like that dramaturgy more or less, but it is important that you have it”.

The Hollywood Academy wants to return to the classic and for this it has rescued an expert filmmaker in these matters (Glenn Weiss, who has directed six galas previously) after a decade in which the audience of the gala does not stop falling (the year Last year, less than ten million people in the United States saw the Oscars, that is, almost three million fewer than those who saw the final of the first Oscar in Spain. Triumph operation). Going back to the classics involves choosing a presenter and choosing a presenter goes through an ordeal that those who have been in charge of doing it in similar galas in Spain also know: it is very difficult to present a film awards gala and leave without damage.

the specialized publication dead line In 2018, he called the work of presenting the Oscars “ungrateful”. He went further and called it “poorly paid”: Jimmy Kimmel had received $15,000 that year for his work as presenter, an insignificant figure in Hollywood. “Holding a gala like this is going to lose,” says Raúl Díaz, who has been a screenwriter for several Goya ceremonies and screenwriter and director of the Feroz Awards. “A well-regarded actor, presenter or comedian risks spoiling their reputation. I don’t think there is a single case of a presenter relaunching his career after doing a gala of this type. In addition, the atmosphere is usually tense. In a gala like this there is always a part that gets out of hand: there are people you don’t know, with whom you haven’t worked, and the teams are formed from one day to the next. They are not teams that are shooting for months. When it goes wrong, everyone draws blood and when it goes right, it’s supposed to be normal.”

This one yes, this one no

Internet has been dedicated in recent days, since it was announced that the figure of the presenter returns to the Oscars, to make guesses about who would be the ideal. There are many who ask that, at a time of general disenchantment and crisis in the industry (the box office went up in 2021 after the horrible 2020, but it still does not reach the normality of 2019 and premieres and promotions continue to be canceled due to the omicron variant) go back to a safe place. After the strange 2021 gala, columnist Daniel D’Addario asked in Variety that someone at the Academy picked up the phone to call Whoopi Goldberg and make good jokes: Goldberg is one of those few classic figures who agreed with everyone when he presented the Oscars, an endangered species like Billy Crystal. Crystal precisely came to the rescue in 2012 after the 2011 Oscars tried to attract young audiences by putting Anne Hathaway and James Franco as presenters. That was a debacle that left wonderful images (Hathaway sings while Franco, looking stoned, looks at his cell phone) and wild criticism (“the legacy of this gala will be floating near the Costa Concordia”, Bruce Vilanch, the scriptwriter of that gala).

The presenter of several editions of the Oscars, Billy Crystal. GARY HERSHORN (REUTERS)

“The Oscars have been trying to stop the bleeding of the audience for some time, and I no longer say recover it, because I don’t think it’s possible,” explains De Luis-Orueta. “For that they think a lot about young viewers and incorporate talents from other profiles and who seduce other generations, but I think that in that way they are taking away the glamor of the gala, they are losing big names in the industry that in recent years have away. I think that with this strategy not only have they not seduced a new audience, but they have alienated the old one. I would bet on an exercise in classicism brought up to date: the Oscars have an obligation to reinvent themselves and find their place in the world again”.

The Hollywood Academy’s attempts to modernize its big night have failed for many years. Neither Hathaway and Franco in 2011, nor the rescue of the classic Billy Crystal in 2012 (critics agreed that it didn’t have the shine of its nineties finery). In 2013 they tried to give a new patina of contemporaneity with the comedian Seth McFarlane, creator of Family Guy, but that left the musical number We Saw Your Boobs (We have seen your tits), today considered almost unanimously an infamy in which all the nominated actresses who had shown their breasts in their films were ridiculed. Their faces reacting to the number are poetry. Don’t look for him on the official Oscar profile on YouTube: he’s not there.

In 2014 they returned to the classic: Ellen DeGeneres led a correct gala that left that famous selfie with Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum and Lupita Nyong’o tweeted live (then the most retweeted image in history). But Ellen has been in free fall in popularity since 2020, and is no longer an option for 2022. In 2015, Neil Patrick Harris also did not save the gala from being criticized for being long and tedious. In 2016, when the gala had a black presenter for the first time in 13 years (Chris Rock, succeeding himself in 2005), it had to face the critical movement Oscars So White, which criticized the lack of racial diversity in the nominees. In 2017 and 2018, with a white presenter (Jimmy Kimmel) but many black nominees and awards, the audience did not stop falling. In 2019, Kevin Hart retired from presenting duties, leaving no replacement. This is how we got here.

Place your bets

Tom Holland, the highest grossing actor of the year thanks to the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (a blockbuster that acquires the category of savior of the industry in the midst of a crisis due to the omicron variant, which has hit giants like Steven Spielberg and his West Side Story) is the favorite to present this year’s gala if we pay attention to what is being said on social networks. According The Hollywood Reporter, he himself has offered and has already been contacted by the Academy. From the networks, many ask that the other Spider-Men in film history (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) join him to recreate the trio of superheroes who are the protagonists of no way home to save the gala. vulture I also knowto the that Elmo, of Sesame Street, is one of the Internet users’ favorites, but only because the doll of Sesame Street is the latest big joke on social media in recent weeks. From the writing of vulture they bet on Nicole Kidman for the classic glamor she can bring. About this, De Luis-Orueta warns: “When actors are chosen that we really know nothing about, whom we only know through characters and films, there is a danger of not finding a character to exploit, a thread of the what to throw”.

Tom Holland at the 2018 Oscars. From the networks, he is asked to repeat the visit, but this time as the presenter of the gala in 2022. Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

“Something I’ve realized in recent years working on these galas,” he continues, “is that the presenter must have their own personality, which is why comedians are often used, because they have developed their personality. That means that the gala has its own voice and you don’t have to build it, because building your own voice over the void is very, very difficult”.

What if the question is not who, but where?

Last January 12 The New York Post published that the comedian Pete Davidson, famous for his appearances in Saturday night Live but also because of his courtships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, he was one of the candidates to present the Oscars. Variety ended two days later with that hope. Davidson would be one of those dreams for a certain sector of the public: Davidson is one of those characters who could have made the Oscars interesting to those who seek excellence and those who seek gossip. On the other hand, screenwriter Judd Apatow has asked on Twitter Steve Martin presenting the Oscars alongside Martin Short. Martin has already presented the gala with critical and acclaimed success in 2001, 2003 and 2010 (together with Alec Baldwin). Short was his comic partner in the father of the bride and, most recently, in the celebrated Disney+ series Only crimes in the building. Variety It has been echoed that Craig Erwich, president of the entertainment area of ​​ABC (which broadcasts the Oscars) seems enthusiastic about the idea of ​​presenting the Oscars with his partner in the series, Selena Gomez with the two comic veterans appealing a classic audience and Gomez, millennial star and Instagram star, attracting potential new viewers.

No matter how many Selena, many Davidson or many TikTok stars get on stage, the problem is different and evokes the parable of the tree that falls in the forest: are young people going to be sitting on the sofa to see it? “The galas should also rethink their place of broadcast,” advises de Luis-Orueta. “We will soon discover that generalist television is not the place for something as specialized as an awards gala, which only interests a part of the public. Los Feroz, for example, relocated to YouTube some time ago because they couldn’t find their place on national television. It is possible that the fight for audiences has been lost for a long time. Perhaps that is the only key that makes a presenter come to the stage relaxed, calm and creative: knowing that no one is going to see it.

