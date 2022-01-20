The advertising of the metaverse will use our biometric data and that is terrifying

record Minority report and his personalized advertising when Tom Cruise flees from the police after being accused of murder? Well, be a reality. At least, in part. Facebook Y Goal are looking for a way to make the advertising integrated into the service they plan, their ambitious Metaverse, follow the eyes of consumers so that we will not be able to dodge it easily.

Meta and Facebook will collect biometric data to bombard metaverse users with advertising

Protocol, report from pc gamer, would have sounded the alert. Apparently, several patents Recently awarded to the social networking mega-corporation would make it clear how they plan to monetize the construction of this enormous alternative virtual universe. Mark Zuckeberg’s company would have designed an innovative system for collecting biometric data information from users, among which the eye tracking, pupil movement and body languagel. Initially, the company has dropped that it is an effort to increase customer immersion in this service, but there is a double reading: it could be used with advertising purposes.





The patents describe Facebook’s metaverse as a kind of realistic virtual reality, so we’re probably talking about a bit more advanced biometric data collection technology than we’ve seen on other platforms so far. The company would be developing a whole plethora of devices to increase the immersion, like new Oculus glasses, augmented reality projectors, haptic gloves and much more. The problem, several media outlets point out, is that it is a company known for selling personal data and operating with them in an unlawful way. the creator of Second Life, very critical of the idea of ​​the metaverse, has already warned of the negative possibilities of this creation.

“ Facebook using gestures, body movements and tracking our eyes to place ads in the metaverse

Facebook would have already conceived how the virtual stores and personalized advertising of its metaverse should be, something that Nike has already taken advantage of, dropping it to be a showcase in which to buy and wear objects, skins and digital products of all kinds, opening the field of NFT. Meta, the corporation that hosts Facebook, Instagram and other companies, knows that everything is about making money and in this aspect, advertising for users, instead of necessarily providing a good user experience, is vital and a priority. “Clearly, we could do something similar to existing ad capture and personalization systems in the metaverse, and not that we’re saying we’re going to sell eye-tracking data to advertisers, but we can use it to understand if people are engaging with it.” with an announcement or not”, has commented Nick Clegg from Meta to Financial Times.





How would it work? Well imagine. If we have a tendency to look to the left or right, the ads could appear there, Just as if we tend to focus our eyes in a specific way, Facebook could play with the distance and the frequency with which the ads appear near or far from our avatar. And there is more. The company could know when and how we connect and relate to the device, analyzing movement patterns, biological data and connection to serve us related advertising. A bit like now, when we accept cookies and other tracking data in an app or web, but powered by a thousand.

As the experts who warned of how all this could affect the mental health of millions of people, the truth is that it is to start trembling.



