The 90th gala will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood

Digital Lancelot

There is one week left before the voting for the 94th Oscar Awards gala begins. The final nominations will be made public on February 8, but there are already those who venture to point out those who start with the most options in the main categories, such as best film, actor, actress and director.

This edition means the return to normality of the event, which will return to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, the official venue of the event where the stars of the big screen will meet again.

The Oscar Awards will be distributed on March 27 at five in the afternoon local time. In Spain, as usual, the spectators will have to spend the night awake, since the gala will begin at two in the morning and will end around five.

Although it is not official, everything indicates that Movistar + will be the network that televises the contest that will award a statuette to the best of the 23 categories that are at stake. It should be remembered that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes the works that have been released between March and December of the previous year.

On the occasion of this great festival of cinema, at Lancelot Digital we want to remember the actors and actresses with the most Oscars in history.

Actors and actresses with the most Oscars in history

The actor with the most statuettes in Daniel Day-Lewis, best actor for the Academy for ‘My left foot’ (1989), ‘Wells of ambition’ (2007) and ‘Lincoln’ (2012).

The second most successful interpreter at the Oscars is Jack Nicholson, who won the award for best actor for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975) and ‘Best … Impossible’ (1997) and the best supporting actor for ‘The force of affection’ (1983). Accumulate twelve nominations.

For his part, Walter Brennan was the first to win three Oscars. All in the category of best supporting actor, for ‘Rivals’ (1935), ‘Kentucky’ (1938) and ‘The Stranger’ (1949).

The actress who has won the most Oscars is Katharine Hepburn, with four statuettes. He achieved them in ‘Glory for a Day’ (1933), ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner Tonight’ (1967), ‘The Lion in Winter’ (1968) and ‘On Golden Pond’ (1981).

Ingrid Bergman follows, with three. Two of them as best actress, in ‘Luz que agoniza’ (1945) and ‘Anastasia’ (1957), and the other for her role in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (1974) for which she won in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Also with three is Meryl Streep, who has been nominated up to 21 times. She won the award for best actress for ‘Sophie’s Choice’ (1982) and ‘The Iron Lady’ (2011), and for best supporting actress for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979).