That bad? Kotick wanted to improve Activision’s image by buying press sites

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Activision Blizzard has been the protagonist of multiple scandals and controversies in recent months. The situation has worsened over time due to mismanagement by Bobby Kotick, who did not act on time and instead preferred to hide the serious problems that still plague the studio and its employees.

Apparently the manager was willing to do anything to clean up Activision Blizzard’s reputation and remain in command, since a recent report states that he even thought of buying important sites focused on video games to change the discourse and speak better about the company.

This as a desperate measure to change the image of Activision Blizzard, which collapsed once cases of harassment, discrimination and toxic work environment came to light.

Find out: “Did we lose, Stark?” Bobby Kotick got away with it and will retire in glory

Bobby Kotick planned to buy major video game sites

In accordance with The Wall Street JournalBobby Kotick was still looking for an outlet for Activision Blizzard before its purchase by Microsoft. One of his possibilities was to buy press sites focused on video games in order to change the public narrative about the company and its problems.

The report assures that the manager had his eyes on media such as Kotaku Y pc gamer. The parent companies of both portals refused to comment on this situation and a possible closure by the company.

“Mr. Kotick has been keen to change the public narrative about the company, and in recent weeks has suggested that Activision Blizzard make some sort of acquisition, including of video game trade publications such as Kotaku Y pc gamer, according to people familiar with it,” the report reads.

As you can imagine, Activision Blizzard has not commented on it either. Kotick will remain in front of the company at least until the agreement with Microsoft is finalized, which could take months and close until 2023.

The manager was under investigation for everything that happened in the study; however, at all times he denied the accusations against him while at the same time making moves that cast doubt on his commitment to improve the situation.

In case you missed it: They say that Bobby Kotick will leave Activision Blizzard, but it will not be soon

We invite you to visit this link to learn more about Activision Blizzard and its recent scandals.

Related Video: What’s Happening at Activision Blizzard?