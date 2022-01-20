Terrence Howard details why he didn’t make ‘Iron Man 2’

Hombre de Hierro they premiere in 2008 forever changing the recent cinematographic panorama and inaugurating what for many is the marvel era in regards to the ticket office. However, and although that foundational film included many of the elements that would become a constant in the successive sequels and derived deliveries, there is one that was not repeated: Terrence Howard’s James Rhodes. In the second part, Don Cheadle was in charge of replacing the friend and loyal adviser of Tony Stark, a character who was embodied by Robert Downey Jr. and that ended up becoming the narrative axis of a saga of films that developed over twenty films. We tell you what happened.

Salaries, tensions with Robert Downey Jr. and scheduling problems: story of a disagreement

The co-star of Downey Jr.’s first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Terrence Howard, who was in charge of playing Colonel James Rhodes.. Howard was already an actor with a consolidated career, more than Robert Downey Jr. himself at that time – who was dealing with his personal troubles – and he came to Jon Favreau’s film after being nominated for an Oscar for Hustle&Flow (2005) and garnering almost unanimous applause for Crash (2004). Marvel’s idea is for Howard to embody the sidekick of Iron Man, the also famous character from the comics war machine, gradually expanding the narrative universe orchestrated by Kevin Feig -the true master and lord of the saga- and preparing everything for future sequels. But everything changed in iron man 2





Don Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard in Iron Man 2, first becoming Iron Patriot and then in the aforementioned War Machine, and although many fans did not seem to care at first, the story about the change of actor never got clear. There were rumors and leaks regarding the reimagining of the Rhodes character during the release of Iron Man 2 in 2010, but many of the details remained unknown. It was Howard himself who, in 2013, declared what had happened in the talk show Bravo Watch What Happens Live. And he wasn’t especially courteous. “Turns out the person I helped turn into Iron Man… when it came time to go back to prepping for part two, he took all the money that was supposed to go to Amy and kicked me out.”, admitted the actor.

“ “The person I helped get the part didn’t fight for me when he had to.”

Yes, if you have been a little quick in interpreting Howard’s message, you will have noticed that that “l” clearly refers to Robert Downey Jr.., an actor who was paid extraordinary amounts of money for his appearance as Tony Stark in at least ten films in the growing Marvel Universe in the cinema. “Behold, we met in a three movie deal, which means you sign something ahead of time. It was going to be a certain amount for the first, a certain amount for the second, a certain amount for the third“, argues Howard. “So they came to me with a new contract for the second and they told me: ‘Look, we will pay you an eighth of what we have contractually agreed for you, because we believe that the sequel will be successful with or without you’“, he continues. “And then I decided to call my friend, who I helped get the first job, and he didn’t call me back for three months.”, he concludes.





That is to say, Howard found that Marvel was not going to support him financially in terms of salary as originally expected. when they signed on to the three Iron Man movies, and he found himself negotiating with them at a disadvantage. In addition to shield your agenda in a saga, something that prevents you from finding alternative jobs in film or television because of the extensive calendar of the blockbusters and its sequels, Howard did not receive the agreed upon money when they began in 2008. Trying to put pressure on the studio, he called Downey Jr. but he didn’t pick up the phone. And I decided to abandon ship. The funny thing is that Cheadle decided to jump in quickly, took over the character and ended up being instrumental in the development of events. There is no clear report on how much Cheadle was paid instead of Howard – these types of deals are highly confidential – but it appears to have been a large sum, especially in the long run.

In any case, Robert Downey Jr. was paid an incredible salary during his time in the Avengers and in view of his increasing narrative weight, Marvel wanted to shield him. People say that has received amounts close to 50 million dollars, and that when he had to enter to The Avengers: Age of Ultron, lobbied for the entire cast of the superhero group to get the same salary as him. However, Downey Jr. has become stronger in this universe that he himself helped found, and his weight is unquestionable on and off screen.