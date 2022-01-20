Tecatito Corona debuts in draw against Sevilla

Valencia Spain. The Mexican Jesus “Tecatito” Corona debuts in The league with the Seville Entering change at minute 70 against Valencia where his team could only tie at one goal after an intense duel, in which the goals came in the first half, after an early Diakhaby own goal and the local tie through Guedes little before the break.

The sevillistas enjoyed the clearest chances of the match, especially in the first half, while in the second the match was more physical, the chances were fewer although the debutant tecatito He was able to give Sevilla the victory in the final stretch of the match.

The match turned very quickly for Valencia and in the first approach to the goal of the Seville Diakhaby scored an own goal trying to stop Montiel’s pass from reaching the far post where Rafa Mir was already ready for the shot.

But the misfortunes did not end there for the local team, the referee annulled Gayà’s goal for offside and a minute later the Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen retired injured, who shortly before had avoided Sevilla’s second header from Ocampos .

The Andalusian team did a lot of damage on the counterattack, especially on the right flank, and Bordalás decided to reinforce his atypical spinal line by advancing the position of the central defender Diakhaby. The tactical movement was effective, since Valencia became the owner of the game and launched with a push in search of the tie.

But it was still Sevilla who gave the most sense of danger and in the final stretch of the first half, Mir beat the young debutant Christian Mosquera in a melee and his shot was repelled by the post. They went from a possible 0-2 to a tie, after a great assist from Gayá, who headed Guedes from close range, to sign his eighth goal of the season.

After the draw, the game got dirty after a scuffle between Gayà and Montiel, which raised the game’s revolutions in the final minutes of the first act.

The time in the locker room was used by Sevilla to replace the revolutionized Acuña with Joan Jordan, while Bordalás recomposed his team by bringing in Lato and also doubled the side on the left wing and returned Diakhaby to the axis of defense.

Tecatito comes on as a substitute at minute 70

Valencia exhibited a suffocating high pressure that greatly complicated the departure of the Sevilla team, unable to appear with the controlled ball in the vicinity of the Valencian field until the halfway point of the second act was passed, the locals began to feel the physical effort.

In the last quarter of an hour, both technicians gave an offensive message to their team giving entry to the Crown Tecatito, who made his debut in LaLiga, in the Seville ranks and the Brazilian striker Marcos André for the ‘chés’.

Precisely the Mexican was able to give his team the victory in the 85th minute, but his shot over the goalkeeper Domenech’s exit went wide. The Valencian captain Gayá was sent off for a double warning in the 88th minute, which led Sevilla to look for a victory ‘in extremis’, to get two points behind the leader Real Madrid, which ultimately did not arrive.