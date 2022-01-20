Taika Waititi will become a pirate who could unseat Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow – New Woman

Taika Waititi has always been characterized by handling a black and irreverent humor in his productions and Our Flag Means Death will not be the exception.

The New Zealand filmmaker is preparing a pirate story the likes of which has never been seen before and will include blackbeard, one of the most legendary characters from early 18th century, whom he himself will give life.

The series will come to hbo max in March and promises to tear down many of Hollywood’s pirate clichés, focusing on Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who gives up the good life to venture out on the high seas and become a pirate.

Waititi is the executive producer of the show and in addition to acting, he is also directing the first episode.

If you are a fan of pirate stories, you will know that Stede Bonnet did exist. He was a wealthy 18th century landowner who became known as the Pirate Knight. Of course, the series will play around with that a bit.

In the trailer we can see Darby urging his pirates to “look scary” and explaining his theory that one should “have fun”. Only at the end do we get a tiny glimpse of Waititi but he himself shared exclusive images.

The cast of the program also includes Kristian Nairn from Game of Thrones, Ewen Bremner from Trainspotting, Rory Kinnear from james-bond Y Joel Fry from cruel, as well as recurring spaces for comedians Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

It is definitely a series that promises, especially if we remember that Taika has been in charge of other productions such as jo jo rabbit Y Thor: Love and Thunder

Of course, some fans have already begun to make comparisons with the pirate Jack Sparrow, whom Johnny Depp brought to life. Of course, neither has to do with the other but especially with all the chaos that has occurred around the actor, many wonder whether Waititi’s character will displace Sparrow in popularity.

Blackbeard’s name was Edward Thatch and was an English pirate who operated around the West Indies and the east coast of the British colonies in North America in the early 18th century. He became a very popular figure due to the way he executed his attacks.

“In the Commonwealth of Pirates, he who reaches the greatest Evil, is regarded with a kind of Envy among them… The Hero of whom we are writing, was fully realized in this Path, and some of his Games of Evil, were so extravagant, as if he intended to make his Men believe that he was a Devil incarnate”, its description is read in the pages of the General History of the Pirates.

Why do they talk about Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in networks?

Jack Sparrow

Being productions that narrate pirate stories, it is inevitable to make certain comparisons. However, it is known that Depp currently had conflicts with Disney due to his legal situation with Amber Heard.

Although we will not see Jack Sparrow in another movie, he has remained one of the favorite characters of lovers of the saga of Pirates of theCaribbean.

During his last appearance at the BCN Film Fest in 2021, the actor explained that he will not miss his role as a pirate, and demonstrated the reason why he has earned a place among the best actors in Hollywood.

«No, I don’t miss it because I have it every day. I always carry it with me. I carry Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me.”