Sylvester Stallone receives his new Chevrolet Corvette C8

The great popularity of Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray has transcended in an important way, so much so that many celebrities have become creditors of this vehicle, such as the actor Sylvester Stallone, who recently treated himself to a new mid-engined C8.

Stallone moved from California to Florida in the second half of 2020 and clearly eager to get a housewarming gift, was able to purchase a 2021 Corvette Convertible from Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro in Tennessee, who then delivered the sports car to Florida.

“We are very proud and honored to say that Sylvester Stallone is now one of our customers,” the dealer wrote in a Facebook post. We sold you this beautiful Corvettes C8 2021! Dealership owner Bo Trivett and his wife Jennifer personally delivered the car to the actor. Thanks for your business, Sly!”

Stallone’s Corvette is painted in Rapid Blue and includes Spectra Gray aluminum wheels. While many who have purchased a C8 have opted for the package from performance Z51 available, Sly’s car does not feature this kit, as evidenced by the lack of an additional front diffuser and rear spoiler.

This also means your car lacks an electronic limited-slip differential, larger brakes, a shorter final drive ratio, and different tires.

the inside of the car blends seamlessly with the exterior thanks to a mix of black and blue leather.