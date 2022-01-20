Summer 2022: Get to know the best haircuts for people with a square face

Find out which haircuts suit you best if you have a square face.

A new year has begun and with that comes summer in Latin America. It is not uncommon that during this time we encourage ourselves to make a change of look to feel renewed and full of energy and cutting our hair is one of those things that we usually do when we want to mark a new beginning or leave behind the year that has passed. In addition, the strong heat that we experience during this time causes us to cut our hair one centimeter more than usual to feel fresher and lighter.

Once we make the decision to cut centimeters from our hair, it is important that we take into account the shape of our face. This is a fundamental step, since there are certain cuts and hairstyles that favor some types of faces, because they accentuate our features in a positive way, while others do the opposite.

If you want to know what styles are more suitable if you have a square face, continue reading the following note, also this way you will have ideas that inspire and guide you the next time you go to the hairdresser.

LAYERED BOB

The bob is a style that adapts to different types of face depending on the touch that is given to it, for example, for square faces this cut with short layers that reach the height of the chin and with a slightly disheveled touch is ideal for give movement to our hair.

An excellent example is the way actress Olivia Wilde wore it, who accompanied the cut with loose waves to give it a little more body with that tousled touch and with the hairline on the side, creating the perfect frame for her face.

(Photo: Pinterest)

SHORT LAYERED

A cut at or above the shoulders helps soften the harsh features and strong features of square faces. As we have seen in the case of the bob, the layers provide movement and volume since they can be styled in different ways.

Actress Keira Knightley opted to adorn her layers with slightly deeper waves to show dimension and make her face look smaller. Additionally, she styled her hair in a deep line on the side.

(Photo: Pinterest)

WAVES

If you have long hair and you are not looking to cut it more than a couple of inches, this style is ideal for you. With a curling iron, flat iron or even a round comb and dryer, create waves that go from the chin and jaw area to the ends. This helps soften square faces and if you style it with the line in the middle it will give the feeling of a more symmetrical and balanced face.

Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge usually wears this look of loose waves from chin to ends, the balayage she has makes them more noticeable and takes center stage by softening the strongest parts of her face.

(Photo: Pinterest)

LONG AND STRAIGHT

If you have very long hair, you are not a fan of waves and you are more of those who prefer to wear straight and neat hair, this cut is ideal for you. You will only have to make a straight cut to match the length if it has layers and accompany it with a line in the middle. This classic cut that is still used despite the years, helps to avoid the attention of the most marked features of square faces, which is the jaw line.

For the actress Mila Kunis, this is one of her usual styles and despite how easy it is to achieve it, you can’t lose it, because it doesn’t take much time to style it and it will always make you look well-groomed and ready for any event.

(Photo: Pinterest)

