Summary of the match León vs Atlas (1-1) GOALS

In the “reissue” of the 2021 Opening Final There was no revenge for the León, nor the superiority of the Atlas, after the 90 minutes ended with a 1-1 draw, in a game that left a lot to be desired, taking into account the vibrant games in the Final series last December.

Tables for the finalists of the Apertura 2021

La Fiera was left with the desire to add its first victory of the tournament in this corresponding game of Day 1, and despite the fact that he was the one who tried to offend the most, and even took the lead on the scoreboard, could not with the good mark of the Rojinegros, who without Julio Furch, or Julián Quiñones, stood with a defensive approach on the pitch at the Nou Camp.

Despite this, the team from Guadalajara was the one that had the best arrivals at the start of the game. a save from Rodolfo Cota in a heads up against Franco Troyanski and then a header to the post by Aldo Rocha.

It was at minute 20 when the emerald team found the go-ahead goal through a maximum penalty, which had to be reviewed and decreed after the central referee reviewed the VAR screen.

Ángel Mena was in charge of validating the penalty to open the scoring. The advantage lasted minute 50, when in a center to second post was finished Edgar Zaldívar, in an error of the local defense that allowed only the red and black player to enter the emerald pair.

With the draw Atlas backed down and defended the tie. With everything and that put in predicament on a couple of occasions behind the beast, who like the whole team He was not precise when touching the ball, as they were used to in the last tournament.

