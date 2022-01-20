Spider-Man: Emma Stone harassed Andrew Garfield

Actress Emma Stone harassed Andrew Garfield on the occasion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the last great movie from Marvel Studios

Do you remember life before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home? The movie of Marvel Studios starring Tom Holland raised an expectation that was not remembered. maybe from Avengers: Endgame a similar experience was not lived. Everyone demanded information. They wanted to know if Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire would be in the film, if in addition to that we would also have Kirsten Dunst What mary jane watson Y Emma Stone What Gwen Stacy. There was a compelling need to discover the truth, even if it meant “ruining” the experience!

However, don’t feel bad. That you, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe, you would like to know more about the film is totally legal. Especially if we take into account that the actress Emma Stone herself was desperate to know the truth. Y, apparently, As Andrew Garfield himself has commented, the famous interpreter harassed him to tell him things about the film.

The funny anecdote of both authors for the latest installment of the arachnid adventures in the cinema

«Emma kept texting me on WhatsApp. I was wondering, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ And I pretended to be clueless and told him: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, really.’ When he found out the truth he called me to call me an idiotGarfield recalled, laughing. A funny anecdote between two actors and friends around the arachnid franchise.

Since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home There has been a lot of talk about whether Andrew Garfield will reprise the character in a future movie. There are many rumors about his alleged appearance in Morbius and the actor himself is leaving the door wide open for his return. We would be delighted, of course. It always seemed like a version of Spidey very cool