Sony had a catastrophic fall after Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision

Just one day after Microsoft announced that it acquired Activision Blizzard, video game company recognized by the sagas Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush, Diablo, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, among other, Sony had a serious fall on the stock market.

In accordance with Bloomberg, after the announcement of the technology company, the shares of the owner of PlayStation fell 13%, being its biggest drop since October 2008.

Sony was the most traded company of the day and the one that registered the greatest collapse among the companies listed on the main selective of the Japanese stock market, the Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative values.

Microsoft’s $69 billion deal wiped $20 billion off Sony’s valuation in one day. And it is that despite the antitrust rules, now the Xbox Game Pass will have a broader catalog, which ends up affecting PlayStation whose video game portfolio is characterized by exclusive titles.

In that sense, there are still a few steps to go before the operation known as one of the 20 largest in history is completed and therefore the scrutiny of the antitrust sector fully arises. However, the investors of the Japanese firm. “They think Microsoft will make all Activision Blizzard games exclusive (to Xbox), hurting PlayStation sales and helping Microsoft close Sony’s hardware sales gap,” said industry consultant Serkan Toto when assessing the stock market crash on his social media.

On the other hand, Amir Anvarzadeh of Asymmetric Advisors, noted that “Sony will have a monumental challenge on its hands to stand alone in this war of attrition.” “With the probability that Call of Duty is now exclusively added to the Game Pass roster, the headwinds for Sony will only get stronger,” he added.

The American company, which already has a significant presence in the world of video games with its Xbox console and titles such as “Minecraft”, will become the third largest company in the sector in terms of turnover, only surpassed by the Chinese Tencent and its own Sony, current leader in this sector of digital entertainment.

While the historic operation of Microsoft was a stock market boost for other important video game companies such as the American Electronic Arts or the French Ubisoft, for example the companies Capcom Co. and Square Enix Holdings Co. of video game development advanced more than 3.7% in Tokyo. However, Sony received the news like a bucket of cold water because of the threat it represents to its current situation.

While, Microsoft assures that its acquisition will benefit gamers and that it would strengthen his goals towards the metaverse.

Microsoft hopes to bring as many Activision games as it can to its Game Pass subscription service, “and some will presumably become Microsoft exclusives,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter wrote.

Patcher opined that Activision presents a model for Microsoft on how to evolve its franchises of classic consoles. It has adapted Call of Duty into successful free-to-play games for mobile devices, and hopes the company’s expertise will help Microsoft do the same with Xbox-owned Halo, among other games.

