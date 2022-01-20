Sony asks Microsoft to honor cross-platform deals with Activision games

We are still reeling from the bombshell that Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard. Obviously it is not the first purchase made by the Redmond company, but it is the largest it has made to date and of course also the largest in the history of video games.

As you probably already know, there is still a little over a year left for this acquisition to materialize and, of course, there are many doubts surrounding the purchase. One of them (perhaps the one you repeat to us the most) is what will happen to the company’s games, which to date have been and are multiplatform. We don’t know, and according to Sony’s latest statement it seems that they don’t either.

Activision will be part of Microsoft from 2023

In this statement, which we have been able to see in The Wall Street Journal, Sony comments that it expects Microsoft to “comply with contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games are cross-platform.” Microsoft hasn’t commented on these deals yet, though. it is quite likely that he will do the same as after the purchase of Bethesda, that is, to respect all agreements between both companies up to the date of purchase and launch exclusive games after it (such as Starfield).

There are probably contracts in place that Microsoft will respect just like they did with Deathloop and will do with Ghostwire Tokyo Once those run out, however.. — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 20, 2022

