The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It has been quite a bombshell, managing to be one of the record purchases inside and outside the video game industry, after pocketing the incredible sum of 70,000 million dollars. Of course, this new acquisition of those from Redmond has generated sensations of all kinds and has even caused the Sony shares have plummeted, which has led many analysts to analyze this great move by Microsoft to the millimeter, which has undoubtedly been a touch of greatness.

Although Xbox has now become the owner of a history of incredibly successful franchises such as Spyro or Crash Bandicoot, which after being the mascots of PlayStation for years, are now under the arm of Microsoft. We also find Call of Duty, which is currently Activision’s most prized franchise and the one that has generated the most doubts, after said acquisition. For this reason, a few hours ago we learned through the media Bloomberg, that Sony asks Microsoft to honor agreements and ensure Activision games remain cross-platform.

We expect Microsoft to honor contractual agreements and continue to ensure that Activision games are cross-platform.

Microsoft has not yet detailed how it plans to leverage Activision’s content and game/franchise lineup in its broader entertainment strategy, though company CEO Satya Nadella said a few days ago that Microsoft will ensure that Activision Blizzard games will continue to receive support on other platforms. Now we have to know if these statements refer to current games or future Xbox-Activision releases, which could already be exclusive.