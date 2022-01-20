Sofía Vergara published a photo of yesteryear in a bikini in Miami and the networks exploded with happiness

Sofia Vergara has always been sexy.

The “Modern Family” star reminded us how long she’s been in the industry with an Instagram post the other day.

In the 1990s, Vergara lived in Miami working as a model.

Her snapshot from yesteryear showed her in a gold bikini, palm trees, and the sparkling water in the background.

Back then, while working on game shows and as a Univision host, the 49-year-old sported blonde hair, which is actually her natural color.

The mother of one child, who is married to “Magic Mike” actor Joe Manganiello, says she started dying her hair when she started auditioning for Latina roles.

“When I first started auditioning for American actress roles, they didn’t know where to put me,” she admitted to Parade magazine years ago. “A blonde Latina?”

"You haven't changed," wrote Howie Mandel, her co-star on "America's Got Talent."

“You haven’t changed,” wrote Howie Mandel, her co-star on “America’s Got Talent.”

Another fan summed up the tropical-themed photo with one word: “Perfect.”

