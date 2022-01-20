so you can see your statistics on PS5 and PS4 throughout the past year and with free avatars

There is a strange pleasure in checking statistics, figures and any data that represents us. That is why Sony has once again launched a very common company campaign, thanks to PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up. You can enter through this link and begin to be clear about what you have invested time in during the past year.

From today, January 20, until next February 20, all PS4 and PS5 users will be able to consult a detailed report of 2021 on both consoles. Sections such as number of hours played, number of games played, favorite genres and the always coveted trophies.

On the other hand, they have also collected data related to the PlayStation community itself, showing the number of cars that have been scrapped in Destruction AllStars or the most used weapon in the endless loops of Returnal. Of course, you must take into account a small inconvenience.

European users who have not agreed to additional data collection on PS4 may be included. In the case of PS5 players, this situation is repeated, but extending to any territory. Either way, if you’re included, you will receive a code to download four exclusive avatars. You can find them at the bottom of the page.