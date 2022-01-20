Singer Katy Perry reveals how her husband Orlando Bloom helps her with her concerts

United States.- Katy Perry She may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. Fortunately, the singer fire work she is married to the fashion lover Orlando Bloom, who didn’t hold back from helping Perry choose her concert outfits ahead of her new residency at Las Vegas.

We talked about costumes and makeup. Sometimes when I go to a fitting, he’ll ask me for notes or I’ll show him this,” Perry revealed during E! News’ Daily Pop on Dec. 15. “It’s fun, and we tell each other the truth. I’m like, ‘Baby, don’t wear that. You look like something. Do not do it’

Perry also “gave people what they wanted” and returned to her trademark black hair, as well as hinting at some flashy costumes.

It’s going to be a little sexy,” Perry joked. “These costumes, some of them have tricks, like my ‘California Dreams’ dress… There’s a lot of rhinestones.”

And although Bloom and her daughter daisy dove haven’t seen the show yet, Perry promised her two biggest fans will be front and center at the concert.