similarity in the fight against climate change

Luca Lombroso weathered italy 34 minutes ago 7 minutes

This could be the scenario in the event of the impact of a comet with a diameter of 8-10 km, as is suggested in the film Don’t Look Up. How will it end and what are the analogies with the alarm sounded by climatologists?

The movie Don’t look up is a parody of how in our times the science is not listened to by politics and is often mistreated by the media. There are many similarities with the history of climate negotiations and with the treatment of many climatologists.

They claim that the sixth mass extinction on the planet is underway

Several climate scientists have commented on the blockbuster, recognition that also came from the environmental world. However, not everyone liked the movie. Here is the plot and some comments from well-known climatologists.

I agree with climatologist Sergio Castellari, #DontLookUp è a realistic satire. #Covid_19 and #ClimateCrisis ci insegnano ad ascoltare la SCIENZA. Di quali altre prove hanno bisogno i negazionisti del clima? @meteoredit https://t.co/lKoM1D88dH — luca lombroso (@LucaLombroso) January 4, 2022

The plot of the movie

The movie tells the story of a young astronomy researcher, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her tutor, Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio). Directed by Adam McKay and written by David Sirota, it tells the story of the discovery of a comet by Kate Dibiasky during her doctorate.

Found by chance, they give it the name of its discoverer. Professor Mindy calculates its trajectory to see how close it will get to Earth and discovers that Comet Dibiasky is destined to impact our planet within six months and 14 days.

Professor Mindy calculates the trajectory to see how close it will get to Earth and discovers that Comet Diabiasky is destined to impact our planet in six months and 14 days.



Thus, the two astronomers are received by the president (Meryl Streep), who defies scientists since the probability of impact is not 100% but “only” 99.7%.

The president is more concerned about the political and electoral consequences of her decisions in this regard than about the total catastrophe announced by scientists. desperate, scientists go on a national morning television show, but TV presenters take the warning lightly. Social media then mocks the announcement, with viral posts mocking Kate Dibiasky.

Wide success of the film Don’t Look Up among climate activists and climatologists. There are many similarities with the underestimation of the climate crisis by politics. Photo taken at COP26 by L. Lombroso.

Comments from scientists and activists



At this time there were numerous comments from leading international climatologists. Peter Kalmus, a climatologist and blogger, said in an interview with Guardian that Don’t Look Up shows the craziness he sees every day. According to Kalmus, “world leaders underestimate how rapid, severe and permanent ecological collapse will be if humanity does not mobilize. There may only be five years left before humanity runs out of “carbon budget” to stay below 1.5°C of global warming. And it could only be five years before the Amazon rainforest and a large Antarctic ice sheet pass reversible tipping points.”

2021 ranks 6th hottest year on record

Marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson said on social media that she never had any desire to watch scientists warn of the impending apocalypse in Don’t Look Up. Watching it, she almost yelled at the screen, “Are you kidding me?! Listen to the scientists!“

Well-known climate modeler Gavin Schmidt wrote in Real Climate they don’t look up provides another clear example of leadership that has fallen short, despite the best (and worst) efforts of scientists to provide the necessary information. It doesn’t really have to be that way, but it’s rarely (if ever) the fault of scientists.”

Activist Daniel Bleakley on Twitter said that If you want to get a sense of what life has been like for climate scientists and activists over the last 20 years, check out Don’t Look Up. with Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

criticism and praise

Despite the success, not everyone liked the film. Among the comments on social networks, many highlight the predictability of the plot and some scenes. Someone highlighted the responsibilities of the scientists, who would not have been able to communicate the urgency, losing patience on television and waiting in front of the president. On review sites, the rating is medium-high, 7, from viewers, while it drops to 5 from film critics, some of whom trash the film.

Others compare and also point out the differences with movies like Armageddon. However, the truth is that the film is nominated for four golden globes and has been a great success on the streaming platform where it is available, Netflix. As you may have noticed, we have not revealed much of the plot, to get an idea of ​​the film you have to see it and obviously we will not reveal the ending, full of unexpected twists.