Shiloh Jolie does NOT look like Angelina or Brad Pitt, she is identical to her grandmother: PHOTOS

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, shocked everyone with her beauty on her return to the red carpet, after staying away from the cameras for a couple of years.

The young woman from 15 years He has accompanied his mother in the recent premieres of the movie ‘Eternals’, which is part of the Marvel universe. And one of the things that stood out is that, after wearing a tomboy style during her childhood, now the young woman showed how much she has grown with her dresses.

