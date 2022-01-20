Shiloh Jolie does NOT look like Angelina or Brad Pitt, she is identical to her grandmother: PHOTOS

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, shocked everyone with her beauty on her return to the red carpet, after staying away from the cameras for a couple of years.

The young woman from 15 years He has accompanied his mother in the recent premieres of the movie ‘Eternals’, which is part of the Marvel universe. And one of the things that stood out is that, after wearing a tomboy style during her childhood, now the young woman showed how much she has grown with her dresses.

In addition to that, the great resemblance that she has with her two parents made her a trend in social networks, where users highlighted that Shiloh won the “genetic lottery” because she inherited the best traits of both.

Who does Shiloh really look like?

However, it seems that in reality the characteristics of the teenager are not thanks to Brad and Angelina, but to her maternal grandmother, Marcheline Bertrand, who also inherited her beauty to her daughter.

Proof of this are some photos that remain of Bertrand, who was a popular actress of the 70s, where she is perceived to have the same smile and eye shape as her granddaughter. Although Shiloh barely got to know her grandmother, it really seems like Marcheline was reborn in her.

Bertrand, died in 2007 because of ovarian cancer with which she had been battling for eight years. In addition to leaving the legacy of her beauty and talent in front of the cameras, the actress also instilled in Angelina humanitarian work, since she created the All Tribes Foundation to support women in 2003.

For her part, Jolie has been involved in several campaigns with UNICEF, and also tries to instill work in civil organizations in her children.

