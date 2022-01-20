Sharon Stone was kicked out of a studio for years after vouching for Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe

Sharon Stone isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. The actress has been known to stand up for her beliefs even when facing intense scrutiny. But Catwoman The star’s strength was tested when she endorsed both Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio working alongside her on a film.

After a bit of rejection, Stone got what he wanted. But unfortunately, Stone faced serious consequences for helping two of Hollywood’s future megastars.

Why did Russell Crowe credit Sharon Stone for his career?

Sharon Stone | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In an interview in Late night with Seth Meyers, Crowe shared his humble beginnings as an actor. As with most aspiring Hollywood stars, her rise to fame did not happen overnight. The Gladiator The actor went through the process of trying to find work, but got nothing in return for his efforts other than polite rejections.

“I used to say that my theory from Los Angeles was that you had to be careful because they would kill you,” Crowe told Meyers (via People). “You’ll like them so much that you think everything will be fine for you, and then you realize X amount of time later that you didn’t get anything from all that kindness.”

But Crowe persevered and eventually caught the eye of Sharon Stone. Stone would later recommend Crowe for the Sam Raimi western. The quick and the dead.

“It probably took me about 18 months or more and literally hundreds and hundreds of meetings before I actually got a gig in America,” he added. “I only got it because Sharon Stone had seen a movie I was in.”

Sharon Stone was kicked out of the studio after wanting to work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe

Sharon Stone faced a lot of backlash for her choices in Sam Raimi The quick and the dead. Crowe further elaborated on the kind of uphill battles Stone faced while trying to get him on board.

“She was like in a sword fight with the male producers of the movie and just put her foot down and said, ‘I’m going to cast the person I want to cast as the love interest,'” she revealed.

Similarly, it wasn’t just his desire to recruit Russell Crowe that caused tension. Stone also wanted to recruit Leonardo DiCaprio for the film. But he revealed that if DiCaprio were to join the project, it would cost him money out of his own pocket. The resulting conflict between Stone and the studio would reportedly result in the studio taking serious action against Stone.

“I had so much resistance in that movie,” Stone said at the Zurich Film Festival according to Variety. “I wanted Leo DiCaprio: ‘Pay him with your own money.’ He wanted Russell Crowe: ‘Why do you want this guy who’s only ever played a skinhead before?’ I wanted Sam Raimi to direct: ‘Sharon, why do you always shoot yourself in the foot?’ I was banned from studying for eight years after that.”

But for Crowe, Stone hitting for him despite the possible ramifications was a true testament to his strength.

“If it wasn’t for his strength of commitment, I don’t know how long it would have been before he got an American movie. I have a lot to thank him for,” he confided.

Sharon Stone once couldn’t find a job for 20 years after reaching a certain age

Sharon Stone stood in solidarity with women in the industry who could now continue to work in Hollywood. She noted how, after reaching a certain age, some of the acting opportunities stopped drying up for the icon.

“I am grateful that women are starting to work now, but I didn’t, not for 20 years. Yesterday I watched that video. There was all this work, then no work, then ‘Ratched’. Because when I turned 40, that was it. No more work for Sharon,” Stone said.

But his suspension from acting allowed Stone to pursue more endeavors related to the world and his own family. Despite the financial handicaps, this allowed Stone to feel the kind of success she was proud of.

“Karmically, it worked very well. Economically, not so much. I feel that my greatest achievement is surviving. It is very important to survive in a business like this,” he said.

