Shadows Die Twice? Can it get to Xbox Game Pass now?

Virtually all of today’s and yesterday’s posts on the web began by noting Microsoft’s incredible acquisition of Activision-Blizzard-King to become part of the Xbox development team. And although the main names like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, etc. occupy all the covers, there is a title released by Activision that was also a Trending Topic on Twitter yesterday: Sekiro.

It’s simple, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has already been rumored on several occasions to be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass, so the acquisition of the distribution rights belonging to Activision would automatically put it as a candidate to enter the service, right? Well, it seems that the matter is somewhat more complicated. Because although many of you believed that Sekiro was owned by Activision and not From Software. Well no. The brand is owned by the studio led by Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Sekiro or not Sekiro, that is the gamepass-question

We are not surprised that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of From Software’s most desired games, because unlike the different Dark Souls, it has never dropped much in price – here in Spain or digitally you can find it below €35 – after its launch at the beginning of 2019. And since there are not a few lovers of From Software, many want it to enter the Microsoft subscription service. However, as has happened, at least until shortly, with practically all Activision games, none have entered Xbox Game Pass or the GWGs, and in the case of the different Call of Duty, neither do they arrive. to lower the price enough despite being annual deliveries.

So what are the real chances that Sekiro can get into Xbox Game Pass? Obviously there is an active and directly open disposition, since Activision financed the development of Sekiro in its entirety, so it would only be necessary to negotiate some terms with the studio… if they accepted. But Microsoft will not be able to do as with Bethesda games that their own studios have created or the IP is theirs and insert them directly.