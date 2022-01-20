Selena Gómez nothing to catch up with Ariana Grande and be the most followed singers on Instagram

2022 started with everything and with many variants in terms of social networks and the reactivation of shows. Numerous famous people, celebrities and more worked hard on their social profiles, which has seen changes in terms of the main positions in Instagram.

In the social network of the little camera there are obviously figures and personalities that are the ones that lead the most followed positions, although at a general level the most followed account today is Instagram’s own with 463 million followers. However, there are recognized names in the first places, for example the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo which ranks second with 392 million followers on that network. The American socialite, influencer and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is the one who is in third position with 303 million followers, recently becoming the first woman to reach that figure. In the fourth is the Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi with 302 million followers.

However, in terms of the world of singers, there are two celebrities who have been vying to be the most followed singer on Instagram for some time. Between comings and goings the American interpreters and actresses Selena Gomez Y Ariana Grande They are the ones who seek to occupy that place. First it was Selena who held that honorable position, however Ariana came a while ago and took the first step, but history could change…

In the latest reports up to the date of this article, we have that both are tied for the number of 291 million followers, however there are some differences in terms of the hundreds of thousands between them. On the one hand Ariana Grande who was the holder of the first position at the moment has 291 million 173 thousand 495 followers on Instagram.

Ariana Grande and her followers on Instagram/ Photo: Capture Instagram



While Selena Gomez It has 291 million 045 thousand 014 followers on Instagram, therefore although Ariana remains in the lead by 128 thousand 481 more followers.

Selena Gomez on Instagram/ Photo: Capture Instagram



Although the figures are constantly being updated, the followers of both singers are with everything and trying to match them or even for one to surpass the other and thus be the most followed singer on Instagram, since they would “share” at a general level with the actor and ex-wrestler Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, which currently has 291 million 400 thousand 782 followers. However, in reality at a general level if the complete figures are taken into account and not just the millions, the fifth place would be for La Roca and then in the sixth would be Ariana and seventh Selena.

However, in terms of singers, both artists are officially contending for the first place in the world, and it is clear that their followers will not be an easy task, much less allow their artist to be easily beaten.

So it will not be easy, but the ones who have the last word are the followers of these singers who are looking for their celebrity to be the one that occupies the first position of this social network.