Selena Gomez boasts the ideal dye for brunettes

Selena Gómez changes her image and wears the ideal dye for brunettes.

Definitely the singer and actress Selena Gomez She is one of the most multifaceted and beautiful celebrities in the artistic world, since she has constantly shown different changes in her image that inspires her followers to see which styles are most favorable to women like her. Now, the beautiful interpreter of ice-cream boasts the ideal dye for brunettes.

Yes OK, Selena Gomez has gone through drastic and very daring changes in his image, such as extreme blondes, short hair or very long, this time he dazzled his fans with an incredible and elegant style that is ideal for brunettes, and also for women with round faces, who want to sharpen their features.

Its about bob balayage, which he showed off for the first time through his Instagram account, with an image prior to starting a day of interviews with the press to promote the fourth and final part of the film Hotel Transylvania 4, where she lent her voice to the character of Mavis, the daughter of Dracula.

bob balayage

Selena Gómez wears her already adopted and flattering bob with a polished straight, which is perfect with her face, as she stylizes it to the maximum by making a cut effect on the cheeks, which sharpens her features.

The bob balayage is a combination of bob cut with the technique balayage, in which the color fades from the middle to the ends, in such a subtle way that it looks incredible. In this case, the beautiful interpreter of Love you like a love song She used a chocolate base, with very hidden blonde highlights, which added shine to her face, highlighting her best features.

Selena Gomez came from showing off her long hair, which went from a dark tone to a fairly light one, with a ash blonde balayage, which he then accompanied with the bob cut, which does not go out of style and this season is back stronger than ever.

Selena Gómez boasts the ideal dye for brunettes. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



And although this look enchanted her fans, verifying that the brunette women they look incredible with blondes like this, Justin Bieber’s ex decided to give her hair a twist with a more classic, elegant and super flattering style, such as the balayage bob in shades of brown to subtle blondes.

Selena wore a more harmonious countenance, in which the blonde highlights brought light to her face, while the chocolate tone gave a perfect effect to the tan on her face, which is also in accordance with her eyebrows and eye color.