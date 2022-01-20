SAT recognizes Bimbo, Coppel, Arca Continental DHL and Liverpool for complying with Carta Porte

The companies DHL, Bimbo, Liverpool, the bottling company Arca Continental, Pepsico, Coppel, among others, were recognized by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) for issuing their electronic invoices with the Carta Porte complement.

According to the agency, to date there is a large number of taxpayers who already issue their electronic invoices with the Corta Porte complement, which consists of digitizing the information related to the transfer of goods and merchandise.

The SAT explained that the companies that already use the digital electronic invoice belong to various economic activities, which demonstrates the confidence in the technological tool; In addition to the mechanism, it is safe, since the main funds and securities transfer companies have already been modernized.

“All these companies are now joining the fight against unfair competition from those who are in the informal economy or resort to smuggling, causing losses and, on many occasions, the closure of companies that are in order and that comply with all their obligations. obligations and the correct payment of their contributions”, he highlighted.

Likewise, he stressed that the information required for the digital electronic invoice is not an administrative burden nor does it represent an additional cost for carriers. Since 1993 it is the legal obligation of the carrier to have a paper document with exactly the same information currently requested.

In this sense, the fact that these companies already carry out the electronic invoicing of the Carta Porte complement is a sign of confidence in the technological tool that came into force this year, however, taxpayers have until March 31, 2022 to issue correctly your invoice without fines and without penalties.