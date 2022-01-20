Samsung mistakenly leaks an image that confirms the rumors about the Tab S8 Ultra

Image : Samsung

Earlier this week we were able to take a look at the new samsung tablets. Being a leak, the information had to be taken with tweezers, but it just so happens that Samsung has mistakenly uploaded an image that confirms one of the distinctive elements of the new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

As they discovered in 91mobilesSamsung had inadvertently uploaded a photo to the Bixby support page where the new Tab S8 Ultra could be seen with its new rumored notch.

Image : Samsung/91mobiles

The renders that we have seen so far of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra coincide with the one that we have just seen in the leaked image of Samsung.

Under that notch, which will only incorporate the Ultra model of the new Samsung tablets, two 12 MP cameras are hidden. In the part back of the tablet we will find a 13 MP main lens and a 6 MP wide-angle lens.

What advanced A few days ago from WinFuture, Samsung’s new flagship tablet will come with a 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848p) 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, with one of Qualcomm’s latest processors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with 16 GB of RAM and up 512GB of storage.

Along with the Tab S8 Ultra there will also be two models – the Tab S8 and the Tab S8 Plus – that will have the same processor, support for the S-Pen and the same rear cameras , but with a lower screen, memory and battery.

There is still no official presentation date for the new tablets, but they are expected to arrive during the next Galaxy Unpacked to be held on February 8.