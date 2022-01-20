Roscosmos shares images of a huge asteroid that approached Earth at its closest distance for the next two centuries

The celestial object passed 1.98 million kilometers from our planet, which is equivalent to more than five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos shared on its Twitter account images of the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1, which, with a diameter of more than 1,000 meters, approached its shortest distance from Earth in the next two centuries on Tuesday.

Отвлечемся немного от подготовки к выходу в космос. Но не переключайтесь 😉Телескоп Института прикладной математики имени М.В. Келдыша Ори-22 Заснял потенциально Опасный Астероид 7482 (1994 PC1) ☄️B Отличие от нашумевшего фильма, мы призываем посмотреть наверх! Там интересно! pic.twitter.com/IagKZkeTpW — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) January 19, 2022

The photos were captured by the ORI-22 telescope at the Keldysh Institute for Applied Mathematics. “Unlike the famous movie, we urge you to look up! It’s interesting over there!” the agency wrote, referring to Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up.”

Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 made its closest approach this Tuesday at 21:51 (UTC), when it was 1.98 million kilometers from our planet, which is equivalent to more than five times the distance between Earth and the Earth. Moon.

The celestial object was officially discovered on August 9, 1994 by astronomer Robert McNaught from the Siding Spring Observatory, located in the Warrumbungle National Park (New South Wales, Australia).