Robert Pattison put an end to one of the worst rumors that The Batman had

In just under two months The Batman will hit theaters. The new story of the Bat went through many problems along the way, from the rise of the gang to the complaints of the fans when it was learned that the actor chosen for the hero was Robert Pattinson.

As soon as the first images of the film were known, the complaints began to stop since it was possible to see that the actor who gave life to cedric diggory in Harry Potter could be a worthy representative of the hero of Gotham. In 2020 the production of the film was stopped for a covid-19 outbreak. During an interview about the role, Robert made a comment that I had hardly exercised to face the film. “I think if you exercise all the time, you’re part of the problem.”, commented the Briton.

Taking those sayings into account, a lot of rumors, those who pointed out that Robert had not trained because he wasn’t committed to the role. This too gave rise to various comparisons with previous Batman like Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, proving that they had had a hard physical training and Robert did not.

The truth is that with the arrival of more promotional material for the film, those rumors died down. Now, during an interview conducted by Robert puts an end to the situation revealing that his comments during filming were in jest.

“That really came back to haunt me (about physical preparation). I always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. I think it’s like an English thing. Unless it’s in the most incredible form, where people are genuinely curious and say, ‘How did you achieve physical perfection?’ or whatever. You’re playing Batman you have to exercise. I think he was also doing the interview when he was in lockdown in England. I was in a lower gear for exercise”, detailed Pattinson. “It’s the same as saying in an interview when I was about 21 years old that I didn’t wash my hair. It just keeps for 15 years”, added humorously.

Gotham’s new Bat.

Robert’s words are true, the role of Batman requires great preparation and he was no stranger to this, although he was isolated during the coronavirus outbreak on the film set, he was able to return to work showing why he was chosen for the role. paper.

batman the next will come March 3rd to the cinemas of Latin America and the March 4 to U.S Y Spain.