Report: Charlize Theron with important role in Marvel Studios

Known for her extensive career in roles as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Marvel Studios is making various moves in its cast by bringing top notch pieces, being Charlize Theron one of the loudest.

Having an important trajectory where roles stand out in Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast & Furious, The Italian Job and others, the South African actress would be ready to make the leap to greater production like the ones Marvel Studios is used to.

Giant Freakin Robot, citing a reliable source that has had high credibility in the past, assures that Theron is on the radar of Marvel Studios to take charge of a very important project in the future of the Marvel Studios. UCM.

The source points out that Theron’s signing is closed after passing the stage of dialogue in what He will be a hero of which no further details are known.

From the aforementioned source they venture to put Charlize as the new presentation of Sue Storm in the new movie The Fantastic Four.

“Casting Charlize Theron as the Invisible Woman would be a good move to make this film stand out from the studio’s long list of upcoming films. Theron has a history as a great actress. She puts everything into her roles”, she stands out.

Charlize Theron joins the list of candidates for the role where for many months Emily Blunt It has been placed as the favorite option of the fans.

As for the rest of the fantastic family, John Krasinski continues to sound for the role of Mr. Fantastic, while the rest of the members report to Marvel Studios looking for actors who have a much more discreet profile.

The new installment of The Fantastic Four It still does not have a release date, but it is rumored that there would be a preview of these in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

