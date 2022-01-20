Rambo trilogy and Terminator 2 arrive as premieres at Star Plus

Digital Millennium

Rambo Y terminator They have become a couple of sagas that are part of the classics for action movies, and now some movies arrive as part of the catalog of the Star Plus streaming platform.

And it is that this January 21, Rambo fans will be very happy to receive your subscription the original trilogy of the popular character from Sylvester Stallone, which consists of:

FirstBlood (1982)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

Rambo III (1988), also available on Netflix

Notably Rambo IV is available on Prime Video, while Rambo V on platforms it can only be seen under the mode on demand for rent or purchase with additional price.

Terminator 2 comes to Star Plus

Plus the movie is coming. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), which at the moment is also available in Netflix and Prime Video; but that will be added to Star Plus, which has Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

In the case of more productions of terminator, the first installment can be seen on Prime Video; Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) is available at HBOMax; Terminator: Salvation (2009) is in the Claro Video catalogue; Y Terminator:Genesis (2015) is available with subscription to Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video.

This same January 21, the films yesTate of Mind, synchronous, Target Number One Y The Day Shall Come will join the Star Plus catalogue; Likewise, there will be three documentary series of ESPN.

