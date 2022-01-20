Raise your voice, an act of courage. Celebrities who have spoken out for Palestine

From Emma Watson’s recent pronouncement to Roger Waters’ well-known pro-Palestinian activism, there is a growing number of celebrities who are speaking out for Palestine, but there is also a current tendency to call anyone who points out the violations that Israel commits against human rights or shows sympathy for the Palestinian people. For ordinary citizens or celebrities, the price for raising their voices against injustice is still high and, therefore, many decide to remain silent, but not so the celebrities and public figures that we will talk about today.

This note arises as a result of the fact that at the beginning of this month the actress Emma Watson was designated as anti-Semitic for sharing an image on her Instagram profile that reads “Solidarity is a verb”, in the image you can also see people with Palestinian flags and signs in support of the Palestinian cause and in the post a quote from the academic Sarah Ahmed, an expert in feminist and postcolonial theory, who says:

“Solidarity does not mean that our struggles are the same, or that our pain is the same, or that our hope is the same future. Solidarity implies commitment and work, as well as the recognition that, although we do not have the same feelings, nor the same bodies, we live on common ground”.

The post that Watson shared was actually a repost of a post originally made by the @badactivistcollective page where they mention that “true solidarity means speaking and acting even when it is uncomfortable or difficult. It is deciding that justice is more important than status, power, comfort, or privilege.”.

Of course, speaking or acting requires courage because you are exposed to receiving accusations and attacks, as happened to Watson, because after the post she shared, several reactions arose, many people supported her and others criticized her. For example, Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations and current president of World Likud, (a Zionist movement that seeks to spread Zionism around the world in Jewish communities), reposted the post along with the caption “10 points less for Gryffindor for being an anti-Semite” and tagged the actress. The same thing happened with the CEO of the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company, Anuradha Mittal, who, by making the decision to withdraw the sale of her products in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, was even “chosen” as “anti-Semite of the year” by the organization Stop Anti-Semitism.

Meet our 2021 Antisemite of the Year – Ben & Jerry’s Anuradha Mittal Mittal spearheaded the antisemitic boycott against various parts of Israel that led to: – 5 states divesting their pension assets from parent company Unilever

– an SEC investigation

– a drop in Unilever stock pic.twitter.com/INLkVpV9aG —StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) December 28, 2021

However, it seems that today anyone who points out Israel’s violations of human rights or shows sympathy for the Palestinian people makes them an anti-Semite and discerning whether or not it is correct to speak and act on this issue is complex. when even UNESCO publishes opinion texts, like the one by lawyer and law professor Robert Badinter, where he says that anti-Zionism is the contemporary expression of anti-Semitism.

Of course anti-Semitism continues to exist, just a few days ago, four Jewish people were kidnapped from a synagogue in Texas, but also carrying out hostile acts against Jews or their sacred precincts in pro-Palestinian protests, are equally anti-Semitic practices and ultimately They are not the right ways to support a cause that seeks justice and equality.

Now, a precision must be made here since it is not the same to be a Jew, an Israeli or a Zionist, so blaming the Jews for the expansionist and violent practices carried out by the State of Israel, whose policy is based on the Zionism, is not appropriate. Jewish refers to an ethnic group and a religion, Israeli to a nationality (for example, there are Israeli Arabs, not only Jews) and, for its part, Zionism is a nationalist movement that emerged in the 19th century whose objectives, such as The official website of the World Zionist Organization mentions it, they are to exalt national sentiment to get Jews from all over the world to identify with Israel (even if they do not have Israeli nationality) and to promote the settlement of Jews from all over the world in Palestine (in other words, continue colonization).

It should also be noted that there are Jewish organizations that are openly anti-Zionist (following Badinter’s logic this would make the Jews themselves anti-Semites), such as the Jewish Voice for Peace organization who mention that they are guided by a vision of justice, equality and freedom for all. people and mention that Zionism was a false and failed answer to the desperately real question faced by many of their ancestors, referring to the murderous anti-Semitism in Europe. They also speak out saying that Zionism in practice has resulted in the massacre of Palestinians, the separation of families, the destruction of their villages and living a life of exile.

But, returning to the celebrities who, despite being exposed to accusations, have raised their voices are: the Palestinian-German model Bella Hadid; Arsenal’s Egyptian footballer, Mohamed Elneny; the American singer, Selena Gomez who in the 2014 Gaza war said “it’s about humanity. pray for gaza”; the Israeli actress, Natalie Portman, who before 2018 defended Israel and now raises her voice for Palestine; the British singer of One Direction, Zayn Malik; actress Susan Sarandon; the Canadian singer of The Weeknd; the British Dua Lipa; Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey; the musician of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, who is known for raising his voice for different causes and the list grows more and more.

A note from Roger. It’s official ISRAEL is an APARTHEID STATE.

Check out SHEIKH JARRAH GENOCIDAL HOUSE CLEARINGS. pic.twitter.com/8X3VFy4Igi — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) May 7, 2021

One day the world will have to recognize that opposing Zionist policies is not being anti-Semitic and that, as Human Rights Watch pointed out since April 2021 in a 213-page report, the Israeli authorities are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution. against the Palestinians and asked the US president to issue a public statement of concern about the commission of such crimes, however, the US is the main military funder of the State of Israel, so it will take some time before things change. Still, just as it happened in South Africa, one day apartheid in Palestine will end. Our voice has more power than we think.